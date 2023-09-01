I t was just after a murky sunrise that I awoke, thinking it was two hours later than it was, a gift if only I could recapture sleep before my brain kicked into worry gear. That was a failure. Then the dog came in, damp from the wet grass, wanting attention. She’d been out twice, I closed the door before she decided to go off on another walkabout, an escalating activity of late, as if she knows the season is going to be winding down soon, the neighborhood less filled with people. Or maybe she had been doing it and gotten home before I noticed; now that the sun is rising later her clock is thrown. I remind her she is ten years old, she shouldn’t be ramping up this nonsense.
I must have dozed off into some weird state of half-awake dreamscape before she came back in the house this morning, wet from actual rain, expecting a rub-rub from her ratty towel. It had the making of another roller coaster day, so much that I changed my shirt as I was leaving the house, when it seemed to be going from cool to sunny.
Traffic has been absurd this summer, the general consensus of people with whom I have spoken, visitors, is that the world, or at least our part of it, is unable to regain an active civility or even common sense. The morning weather had not been great and while the forecast was better, there were not the usual assortment of two-wheeled vehicles, motorized and not, on the Neck Road, then I came to Beach Avenue, where on the best of days everything tends to go awry.
There are storms milling around out in the Atlantic and there was a surfer putting on — or taking off — a wetsuit beside the road. At least he looked like a surfer, young, able-bodied, although he certainly lacked the expertise or experience or both of a several-times former B.I. Times editor with whom I was talking down at the Old Harbor Inner Basin.
He had been surfing or spearfishing, I don’t remember which, only that at some point I realized under his big towel he had shed his black skin and donned street clothes while we were debating the merits of a topic of the time.
No, this guy had parked his car beside the road, well outside the white fog line, leaving room for those two-wheeled vehicles to pass safely. Had he not been standing in it, trying to dress or undress. Not by his front or rear bumper but basically in the road. The driver of the oncoming car stopped, as did I, then we both threw up our hands and passed him. Then at Bridge Gate, our Bermuda of the North Triangle, a car was sort-of pulled over with its flashers on, probably waiting for someone picking up food. It wasn’t a problem, the normal backup was not there and probably, but for the maybe surfer, I’d not even have noticed.
Time is a false construct at best, at the end of August it is just a cloud of fog. I think a week ago when I was last writing the Front Street was still closed. It was interesting, especially the unloading and two streams of traffic from the landing, one around Ernie’s, the other through the taxi lot and south, converging on Rebecca, the intersection/rotary/roundabout many visitors — and let’s be honest, many of us locals — find baffling. Add to the mix the driver of one of the courtesy vans yelling at someone trying to exit the chaos into a parking space below the church, all those two wheeled vehicles zipping through the barricades because rules don’t apply to them, and the food and lumber and delivery trucks, all frozen and flustered for a very, very short time, then gone like morning mist.
By late Wednesday I was thinking maybe this is the only way to see what works, just try it, as much as I know “you can’t just DO that!!”
It is strange to have an area surrounded by wire fencing, like a city job site and stranger to see behind it the ruin of that hotel that greeted so many visitors for so many decades. Fencing and yellow tape and orange cones and serious signs.
I remember the ghost of the Allen house on the West Side, charred walls fallen inward, vines growing up around it, part of the landscape until one day I realized not only was it gone, a house had been built in its place, but nothing as large as the Harborside.
Traffic is less this week before Labor Day, when some schools are already back in session, and even less on this day of moody weather. All seemed settled when I sent to town, then the fog came and went, and at some point in the afternoon it started to drizzle, then rain. People were largely unprepared, covering themselves with once-hopeful beach towels, a few always-prepared types opening umbrellas.
I walked out on the sidewalk, palms up as if that was the only skin that would register precipitation and knew how silly a gesture it was but couldn’t help myself. It wasn’t raining.
It did, of course, not enough to turn Spring Street into a river, but enough to turn Fountain Square to a mirror if one had adequate imagination, and to leave the shallowest of puddles in the road.
Then it was over, again, the sun shining when I drove home around six, thinking as I do most days that it is lower, earlier, that it is almost September, the endless days of summer are behind us for another year.
It was not until I was home and stepping out of my car that I realized something was amiss, my skirt was very damp. As was the seat of my car. When it had started to rain I had looked out and noticed that the passenger window was up and gave it no more thought.