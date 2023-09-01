Rain at the end of August

I t was just after a murky sunrise that I awoke, thinking it was two hours later than it was, a gift if only I could recapture sleep before my brain kicked into worry gear. That was a failure. Then the dog came in, damp from the wet grass, wanting attention. She’d been out twice, I closed the door before she decided to go off on another walkabout, an escalating activity of late, as if she knows the season is going to be winding down soon, the neighborhood less filled with people. Or maybe she had been doing it and gotten home before I noticed; now that the sun is rising later her clock is thrown. I remind her she is ten years old, she shouldn’t be ramping up this nonsense.

I must have dozed off into some weird state of half-awake dreamscape before she came back in the house this morning, wet from actual rain, expecting a rub-rub from her ratty towel. It had the making of another roller coaster day, so much that I changed my shirt as I was leaving the house, when it seemed to be going from cool to sunny.