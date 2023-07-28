The technology used during World War II was half from the nineteenth century and half from the twentieth. The very bookends of the conflict, the military operations that started and concluded the war, speak to this notion. At its very beginning in September 1939 Nazi German tanks and aircraft unleashed a blitzkrieg, or lightning warfare, onto Poland. While this new form of warfare used ultra-modern weapons and tactics, it still relied heavily on teams of horses for logistical purposes.

The conclusion of the war in August, 1945 was in another world in terms of technology when an American four-engine intercontinental bomber dropped a single bomb, harnessing the power of the atom that vaporized a Japanese city. In six years of mayhem, inventors and thinkers not only gave birth to the digital computer and atomic power but also to a host of logistical and technological innovations. Forces either born from the conflict, or at least improved upon on a vast scale by the conclusion of the war, were poised to be unleashed into the American capitalist economy. In very short order, the New England topography would feel, and show, the power of these transforming forces.