The technology used during World War II was half from the nineteenth century and half from the twentieth. The very bookends of the conflict, the military operations that started and concluded the war, speak to this notion. At its very beginning in September 1939 Nazi German tanks and aircraft unleashed a blitzkrieg, or lightning warfare, onto Poland. While this new form of warfare used ultra-modern weapons and tactics, it still relied heavily on teams of horses for logistical purposes.
The conclusion of the war in August, 1945 was in another world in terms of technology when an American four-engine intercontinental bomber dropped a single bomb, harnessing the power of the atom that vaporized a Japanese city. In six years of mayhem, inventors and thinkers not only gave birth to the digital computer and atomic power but also to a host of logistical and technological innovations. Forces either born from the conflict, or at least improved upon on a vast scale by the conclusion of the war, were poised to be unleashed into the American capitalist economy. In very short order, the New England topography would feel, and show, the power of these transforming forces.
In the wake of World War II, American rural landscapes, particularly those near large metropolitan areas, were impacted by such war-born technologies as mass-produced bulldozers. Postwar prosperity produced an unprecedented number of middle and upper-class Americans, and this fact would directly impact small rural communities across the growing nation as new suburbs and second homes took root and sprouted in the countryside. From forgotten mountain towns of the American West, to areas of coastal New England such as Block Island, all these communities would experience a moment when transformations brought on by tourism reached a tipping point.
Referring to this concept one author wrote, “A man seeks seclusion but pretty soon he is surrounded by numerous others of his kind.” One subject of endless debate in such resort communities is identifying the singular event, such as an expanded system of chairlifts to nearby snow slopes or the improvement and widening of a highway, that proved to be the tipping point. For some tourist communities, the singular event is clear. For example, in 1928 Highway 1 reached Key West. According to one author, the years before the highway’s completion linking Key West to Calais, Maine, yielded, “the last magical moment to experience that slow, languid pace before the arty writers and bicycle-riding tourists clad in Bermuda shorts and floppy hats ‘discovered’– and ruined – Key West.” For most tourist communities, including Block Island, the tipping point is more nebulous. Block Island is like countless other communities, large and small, living in the paradox of embracing tourism and expecting nothing to change.
Americans living in the 1950s were experiencing changes on several fronts simultaneously. Economically, the Great Depression seemed a light year away. While Americans represented just five percent of the earth’s population, they consumed half of all consumer goods in the entire world. Americans quickly embraced TV dinners, Buicks and Chevys, and ranch homes full of electrical devices such as can openers, ovens and televisions. Often overlooked, however, is the shift of the American population from rural to urban living situations. All these transformations impacted how Americans viewed both the human-built and the natural environments. In addition, locations that escaped some of these transformations, such as Block Island, caused individuals to view said locations through a new lens.
It is no coincidence that the modern environmental movement in the United States commenced in the wake of World War II. A founding book of Americans appreciating their landscapes on an ecological level is Aldo Leopold’s A Sand County Almanac. Published in 1949, Leopold seamlessly blends a literary writing style with observations made while living on a small farmstead in rural Wisconsin. Born in the 1880s, Leopold foresaw the dangers to the remaining rural landscapes by what he called “our gasoline-driven civilization.” An insightful critic, Leopold witnessed in the immediate wake of World War II, rapid changes taking place in rural Wisconsin.
City dwellers, in seeking solace from such metropolises as Milwaukee and Chicago, purchased small tracts of farm and forest land. These individuals thenordered mass-produced prefabricated log cabins. A company in Idaho, utilizing lumber from the Rockies, manufactured log cabins that were shipped by railroad, and assembled in the Wisconsin woods to function as escapes from modernity. For Leopold, whose older neighbors still retained the pioneering knowledge of transforming fallen trees into a log cabin, these prefabbed escapes from modernity demonstrated the absurdity of modernity. These log cabins, situated in the forests of Wisconsin but consisting of trees felled in Idaho, gave the illusion of authenticity. This vignette points to foundational environmental changes taking place in rural landscapes across the United States. This same postwar force soon echoed out across Block Island Sound and threatened to transform Block Island. While the ocean between Block Island and the mainland would serve as a buffer against some of these postwar forces radically transforming the New England landscape, it would take more than just seven miles of ocean to confront the transformations that were coming.
The historian Mark Harvey wrote, “After fifteen years of depression and war, millions of Americans fled from the inner cities and flocked to bright new suburbs, where they developed a culture based on the automobile, television, credit cards, and consumer goods.” The automobile not only transformed how Americans moved on the landscape but also how they viewed and thought about landscapes. In a psychological sense the American notion of space compressed. Bridges and overpasses erased natural obstacles such as bays, creeks and rivers. One social critic wrote, “Most Americans have lost touch not only with their neighbors, but the physical places where they live and work - their environment.” In just twenty years from the New Deal of the 1930s to the postwar prosperity of the 1950s, the very notion of place and space for Americans transformed. They would own more boats for sailing and fishing and have more time for recreation. And for middle- to upper-middle class Americans, owning a summer residence, a fantasy in the Depression, became more and more a true possibility.
One unique invention facilitated Americans looking for isolated locations for a break from the modern world. In 1976, author Erma Bombeck wrote a best-selling book covering the daily life of middle-class America since the close of World War II. The title could win the award for the most humorous, for it was called “The Grass Is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank.” In this book Bombeck wrote, “News of the discovery of the septic tank spread and within weeks thirty million city dwellers readied their station wagons and began the long journey to the edge of town in search of a bath and a half and a tree.” While clearly exaggerated humor is used in the rate of movement away from the urban centers, Bombeck deserves credit as a scholar in elevating the role of the septic tank as a major factor in the rapid transformations seen on the postwar American landscape.
Along with the automobile, the Interstate Highway System, and fast-food restaurants, septic tanks played a critical part in altering where and how Americans viewed local landscapes. These would be a game-changer for Block Island. Septic systems transformed where people lived and spent their leisure time. Rural locations away from city infrastructure and sewer systems suddenly had a great deal of appeal. For Americans, solitude no longer meant an outhouse. In a short time, the septic tank altered the built environment of rural New England, including Block Island.