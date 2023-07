Current Subscribers. Set Up Your E-Edition Access

Click "Log In" in the top right corner. In the “My Account” screen, register using the same email that you have always used to access your E-Edition.You will receive an email to confirm your new account. Please check your junk mail if you do not see the email. Your account will be activated once it is confirmed.If you do not have the email address associated with your subscription, call us at 401-466-2222.