It was a summer’s day in mid-August of 1957. The number-one song in the nation was “(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear,” by Elvis Presley. The most memorable day of that Block Island summer of 1957 was about to commence as storm clouds appeared to the west. The 7-year-old State Airport had never seen anything like it in terms of rainfall. In just 15 minutes, 2.18 inches of rain fell on Block Island. However, it was the multiple lightning strikes across the island that garnered the most attention. One, which struck the power plant, hit with so much force it would cause a 30-hour blackout and require executive decisions from the governor of Rhode Island and the Catholic bishop for the Rhode Island diocese.

The blackout started with a lightning strike that knocked out two of the four generators at the power plant. The owner, Mr. Joseph A. Pennington, had his employees begin working immediately on the problem. However, the team was lacking the plant engineer as Merrill Slate was confined to his home with a fever.