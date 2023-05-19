It was a summer’s day in mid-August of 1957. The number-one song in the nation was “(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear,” by Elvis Presley. The most memorable day of that Block Island summer of 1957 was about to commence as storm clouds appeared to the west. The 7-year-old State Airport had never seen anything like it in terms of rainfall. In just 15 minutes, 2.18 inches of rain fell on Block Island. However, it was the multiple lightning strikes across the island that garnered the most attention. One, which struck the power plant, hit with so much force it would cause a 30-hour blackout and require executive decisions from the governor of Rhode Island and the Catholic bishop for the Rhode Island diocese.
The blackout started with a lightning strike that knocked out two of the four generators at the power plant. The owner, Mr. Joseph A. Pennington, had his employees begin working immediately on the problem. However, the team was lacking the plant engineer as Merrill Slate was confined to his home with a fever.
A few island hotels had their own generators, thus the lights stayed on at the Ocean View and the National. The fact that the National still had power was fortuitous for the community, as the owner, State Sen. William P. Lewis (R-New Shoreham) was able to call Governor Dennis J. Roberts in Providence. Roberts ordered a trailer-borne diesel generator rated at 675 kilowatts owned by the United States Civil Defense to be placed on a barge, and for the U.S. Navy to transport said barge to Payne’s Dock at New Harbor.
Bill and Margie Comings Collection
The full details of this event from the summer of 1957 were in danger of being lost except for an archival collection kept by Bill and Margie Comings. Both worked for Sam Mott, who owned and operated both the Narragansett Inn and Spring House Hotel for multiple summers in the 1950s. Their collection, which they recently donated digitally to the Block Island Historical Society, captures the life of young island workers that includes playbills from The Empire Theatre, life in the Spring House kitchen, and the 1957 power blackout.
I wish to personally thank both Bill and Margie for teaching me two valuable lessons, one professional and the other personal. First, on the professional side this collection taught me that summer employees take, and more importantly keep, very different photographs than tourists. Late night employee beach parties, the kitchen crew peeling potatoes, and communal meals of staff before the evening dinner rush, were not topics photographed by visitors. Besides newspaper clippings of the 1957 blackout, their collection preserved a poem written by a friend about the event called “The Great Power Failure,” which is included at the end of this article.
The second lesson their collection taught me was how rich in friendships I am today because of my early summers of working on Block Island. When you live, sweat, and work with people for a concentration of months, the bonds seem impossibly strong for a matter of days less than 100. And yet, in viewing these images of the Comings collection, my first summers in the early 2000s at Dead Eye Dick’s, and the resulting friendships and stories stemming from those whirlwind summer working days, kept surfacing in my mind’s eye. While the technology we waitstaff used in the year 2000 for ordering with a computer system was light-years away from the 1950s, the core experience of collectively battling a full dining room or a mountain of dirty dishes transcends space and time. In texting some of these images to my sister Katie, she quickly texted back, “I feel we have some similar pictures.” Indeed. And luckily for us, our early summers took place before “social media” was a thing.
Dispensation from the bishop in Providence
Even for those locations with backup generators, the power outage impacted the nightly routine. For example, at Pier 76 Restaurant at Champlin’s Marina, while the lights did not go out, there was not enough power to operate the jukebox. Pinball machines across the island stood quiet. Any batteries and flashlights for sale by local businesses quickly disappeared. In garages and attics around Block Island, oil lamps with accumulated dust were brought out of hiding.
Sixty-five years ago, when all those electrical devices of the 1950s that cut citizens off from talking with each other, such as televisions, pinball machines, and jukeboxes did not function, the island saw a spike in community socializing. The reaction of one reporter recalled full barrooms around the island despite the warm beer and ice-less mixed drinks. They wrote, “In all of the establishments, the party spirit reportedly prevailed.”
And yet, this is a tale much bigger than a single bolt of lightning as other island locations were struck. The barn of Adolphus Mitchell, along Lakeside Drive, was also struck. The hay inside quickly caught fire and the entire structure was lost. The house of James McNerney was also hit, cutting off his water supply as the copper piping between the pumphouse and his home exploded. Block Island was not the only victim in the state. So much rain struck Narragansett that 2.5 feet of water was located at the intersection of Narragansett Avenue and Beach Street. Flood waters taxed the drainage system in Westerly to the point where manhole covers exploded upward. In Newport, the invitational tennis tournament was canceled.
For those employees at Sam Mott’s Spring House, the outage required improvisation and completion of extra duties. It must be remembered this was a time when there were no days off. While an afternoon break certainly occurred for staff, a normal summer consisted of working everyday from the fourth of July till Labor Day. No one thought it was unusual as no other coworkers, or even employees at other the island hotels, got a full summer day off. With a blackout lasting 30 hours, multiple meals needed to be cooked and served. Or, as one reporter wrote after the blackout, “the island’s tourist-swollen population worked and played by candle light and lamp last night.”
Thanks to the Comings digital collection, we have preserved the employee perspective from the blackout. While the kitchen and waitstaff continued on with various forms of improvising with both lighting, the bellboys needed to take on the most unpleasant task. The electrical outage not only knocked out lights, but also the pumps that ran water to the toilets in the hotel rooms. Buckets of water, which luckily could be pumped thanks to a handpump on the property, needed to be taken to each room. In pouring these down the individual toilets, the aroma of the hotel returned to normal. The largest financial concern however was the perishable foodstuffs in refrigerators across the island. Or, as one reported, “Loss of electric refrigeration for food was seen as the most serious result of the power failure.”
Paul Filippi, who had recently purchased Ballard’s Inn, was looking at close to $5,000 of product in jeopardy of being lost. The kitchen staff transformed large cooking pots into wire-covered lobster pots, so lobsters needing refrigeration could be lowered into Old Harbor for safekeeping until the electricity was restored. As the power outage took place on a Thursday, this garnered the attention of the Catholic bishop in Providence.
It must be remembered that in 1957, practicing Catholics were not just expected to give up eating meat on Fridays during Lent, but every Friday, meaning, that all 52 Fridays in a calendar year were meatless. Knowing huge quantities of meat were in danger of being lost on Block Island, and with no clear timeline for the restoration of power, the bishop granted a dispensation for that particular Friday, August 17, 1956, for Catholics to eat meat on Block Island.
Brainard Day of the Redbird Package Store took on the role of serving as island watchman. He parked at the end of Corn Neck Road. With binoculars he looked to the north for the arrival of the U.S. Navy with the barge in tow, this of course transporting the trailer-borne diesel generator from the United States Civil Defense.
Excitement centered on the barge entering the Great Salt Pond. As one wrote, “Some 300 to 400 persons lined the dock as the tug and barge arrived. One island native described it as the largest welcoming committee for any boat to land in recent years.” The State Police, which had been coming to Block Island seasonally since their organization’s formation in 1925, assisted in keeping the crowd back to a safe distance to watch the hookup of the island power needs to Payne’s dock.
Thanks again to Bill and Margie. You have shed light on a period of American history where an unexpected event caused someone to reach for a pen to compose a poem rather than a smart phone looking for an explanation.
The Great Power Failure
by Eastman Brown
T’was a balmy summer evening
And a goodly crowd was there
At Sam Mott’s Hotel Spring House
On the hill above the square
When suddenly a low black cloud
Came swirling there on high
The thunder roared, the lightning flashed
And bedlam filled the sky
The lightning hit the powerhouse
And all the lights went out
The water stopped, the freezers quit
In fact, we were without
When you cannot get an ice cube
The Scotch tastes rather bad
But when you cannot flush the toilet
It is really awfully sad
But our crew of husky bellboys
Turned to, with might and main
And soon the rank collection
Went floating down the drain
In the kitchen were our maidens fair
Led by our dashing cooks
They scrubbed and washed
And soon the place began to have the look
Chef rose to the occasion
And gave orders to the gang
And tho’ they all were welled pooped out
The little buggers sang
The Navy’s has come over
And the power is on the zoom
But if we never see a toilet tank
It’s going to be too soon