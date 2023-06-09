As spring slowly slips into summer on Block Island, watch closely as Mother Nature transforms the land with one splash of beauty after another. On just a bit of a ride down an old dirt road (Beacon Hill Road) this morning, this transformation is everywhere. The biggest trees on the island, horse chestnut, are adorned with little white Christmas tree blossoms that will become horse chestnuts in the coming months. Then, in just a few steps appears the wild cherry white-blossom display destined to bear multitudes of small black cherries. Both of these are not a bush, but huge trees with literally thousands of flowers.
Across the road are the brambling, rambling wild roses covering most stone walls and climbing every bit of brush. On a breathless, windless morning, the island is bathed in a romantic perfume of small white roses. This in no way takes away from the earlier island cover of shad bush with its pinkish white display. Nor should we forget the ground cover of yellow dandelions followed by the buttercups and the wild violets on everyone’s lawn (without weed killer).
On the hillsides are the forgotten apple trees, descendants of some farmer’s favorite pie or cider apple trees, that now have turned wild and have shed their pink blossoms for small blooming apples. Lupine, a tall violet-purple flower will appear where heavy ground growth hasn’t strangled its life. Along the shoreline are the wild Rosa rugosa or rose hips (beach apples). Their rose aroma on a foggy June day can bring a boat into the New Harbor without radar or compass, but just by smell alone.
On any recently unmown field, blue clover blossoms, red sour grass and yellow mustard will take over grass growth and is a color trove worthy of meditation. The downside of mustard growth on a farm field is it makes a poor reflection on a farm owner. Normally, if you have horses, you must rid the farm of mustard growth; horses won’t eat it and grass won’t grow. When you see a field of beautiful mustard, well: “I guess he’s too old to cut the mustard.”
As time passes into summer and fall, all of the above are long gone. However something will take its place. Wild blackberry will be the regrowth on the stone walls and the white wall of color will grow over the wild rambling rose. No real perfume essence, but still a beautiful attribute of the island. Large sweet berries will be in every backyard. Many will take advantage and do a jelly transformation. Others, afraid of snakes, bugs, and poison ivy, will just watch them rot. Too many for the birds to harvest, they will simply seed the next generation of growth.
There was a time when wild sunflowers grew along most roads. Actually called Jerusalem artichokes and a species of sunflower, they were harvested as a food, for the root (sun-root). The plant stood four to five feet tall, with small sunflowers atop. Late summer they were everywhere. The foreigners on visiting fishing vessels recognized this wild delicacy for their root, which was the taste of artichokes. By digging them up by the root, they would fail to regrow here. Islanders, not really crazy about artichokes back then, didn’t care and slowly the wild sunflower became scarce. You can find it today here and there if they don’t mow too much on the roadsides. It is also available as a cultivated flower at nurseries.
The moral of this flower story is to not take for granted all the beauty of this island. Beauty prevails with every turn of your head and of post card quality.