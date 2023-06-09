As spring slowly slips into summer on Block Island, watch closely as Mother Nature transforms the land with one splash of beauty after another. On just a bit of a ride down an old dirt road (Beacon Hill Road) this morning, this transformation is everywhere. The biggest trees on the island, horse chestnut, are adorned with little white Christmas tree blossoms that will become horse chestnuts in the coming months. Then, in just a few steps appears the wild cherry white-blossom display destined to bear multitudes of small black cherries. Both of these are not a bush, but huge trees with literally thousands of flowers.

Across the road are the brambling, rambling wild roses covering most stone walls and climbing every bit of brush. On a breathless, windless morning, the island is bathed in a romantic perfume of small white roses. This in no way takes away from the earlier island cover of shad bush with its pinkish white display. Nor should we forget the ground cover of yellow dandelions followed by the buttercups and the wild violets on everyone’s lawn (without weed killer).