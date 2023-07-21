Plums are in season and this cake is as delicious as it is a showstopper!
Plum Upside-Down Cake Topping (starts on the bottom!):
4 tablespoons butter
½ cup brown sugar, packed
½ teaspoon cinnamon
3 large ripe plums
Batter:
1 ½ cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 stick butter, softened to room temperature
⅔ cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 large egg, room temperature
1 cup buttermilk (*see tip below if you do not have this on hand)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Melt the butter in a large cast iron or oven-proof skillet (about 10-12” in diameter). Add the brown sugar and cinnamon to the pan and stir until sugar is dissolved and bubbly. Turn off the heat and spread the sugar mixture into one even layer on the bottom of the pan.
Slice the flesh off the plums (around the pit – no need to peel). Cut into ¼” – ½” thick slices and arrange on top of the sugar in concentric circles in one layer until the sugar is completely covered.
Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a small bowl. Whisk and set aside.
Combine the butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat with the paddle attachment, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl periodically, until well blended and the butter is light yellow in color. Add the vanilla and egg to the bowl and continue to mix until well blended. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the pan to make sure no butter is sticking to the bottom.
Alternately add the flour mixture and buttermilk to the bowl in small amounts and beat until just mixed, scraping down the sides periodically to make sure everything is incorporated.
Spread the batter over the plums and bake for 30-35 minutes, until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean.
Let the cake cool for 10-15 minutes and then place a large serving plate on top of the pan and flip the pan upside down to release the cake. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream on top… YUM!
*If you do not have buttermilk, you can make your own. Simply combine 1 cup of milk with 1 tablespoon of either lemon juice or white wine vinegar. Let sit for 10 minutes to thicken and voila! Buttermilk!
Get hundreds of approachable and simply delicious recipes on Pam’s blog https://www.dishofftheblock.com and follow her on FB @dishofftheblock and Instagram @dishblock for new recipes and tips! You can also get her custom spice blends on island at the Block Island Grocery, Dick’s Fish, or the Block Island Trading Company. If you are not on Block Island, order her spices and cookbooks on her website and make mealtime deliciously easy!