We are in the greening time of year, and like every other late March there is a day when one spot is more than washed with color, more than splashed with patches of new. Usually it is, inexplicably, the field behind my neighbor’s barn, shades ahead of the land just over the wall, neither flat fields that might have once upon a time been plowed, not grazed. It has a look I remember from childhood, the brighter ground that was burned when snow still lined the walls and new shoots of grass were not fighting last year’s fallen vegetation, it is beside the barn, a whole parcel away from the big pond.
This year, today, it was the strip of shoulder on the west side of Corn Neck Road just south of Mansion that was startlingly green, deep and dark, and so different from the east shoulder the width of the pavement away from it.
It is a little stretch of road like so many around the island, the shoulder disappearing into a steep embankment on one side, a narrow strip of land dropping off on the other. I might never have noticed but I travel it so often and walked it often when I had a dog who had to be on a leash.
It isn’t just here, it is everywhere, one of the more marked places the start of Spring Street, where the retaining wall on the east is so high it is on two levels and the other side of the pavement would drop but for a filled parking lot. There is something decidedly old New England about it, deciding there will be a road, and why go a bit in a direction not preferred, why go around a slope when it can be cut out gosh darn it, with oxen and shovels and manpower.
After all, it is the old part of the cemetery, the hill facing the dawn, that is most terraced, a practice carried over to what I call the old/new or new/old depending upon one’s perspective, and forsaken when the new section was opened, after there was heavy equipment residing here, not just brought for special projects.
When people speak of going back in time I never care about living a life absent hot and cold running water and I think about the landscape, going back to the time of my earliest memories to reinforce what I think I recall and fill in the blanks then, just for a bit, when the harbor was new and a new century was met with great hope and optimism, not the fear of the world ending in some technological glitch. What I want to see most is the landscape, the topography, the hills and the hollows, the man-made drains and natural streams. Perhaps jumping back to before 1700 and moving forward slowly, land cleared, stone walls and fences built, houses coming and going, laneways and roads created and abandoned. And, of course, I want fast forward and reverse buttons.
Right now, it’s more about the roads, the embankments, the forgotten rubble bridges of stone, some still in place and in use. This is the last of the weeks traces of these oddities will be in view, before the green leaves bud and open and soften the landscape.
The daffodils have been struggling for weeks, not pushing up through thawing earth to reach the sun as has been the case other years, but still pushing forward against their greatest adversary, the multiple false springs of March, broken nearly weekly by no-boat storms. We had one last weekend, Saturday, only, but a cold, raw, wet day carried on an east wind. It lasted a day, the sun was out on Sunday, the wind had come around reminding me of the previous week and the television near-hysteria over the “classic nor’easter” with wind not out of the northeast.
They stood there, in their television studios, before green screens, saying it over and over, we’re going to have, we’re in the midst of, we had a Classic Nor’easter, all the while the charts behind them showed the wind, and a cold wind it was, out of the west moving around to the southwest.
Much to my chagrin, I found a definition I only partly remember, mainly a bad weather system, usually in the northeastern United States, with terrible winds, usually from the northeast. After a brief spell of thinking “I was today years old when I learned. . .” not a single one of which confirmed that first, probably from my least favorite but easiest to hit site, the Weather Channel, namer of winter storms, another pet peeve, along with Super Moon pushing aside moon at perigee.
My daffodils do not care, they soldier on, the first, on the south side of an old wall, opening last week. Years ago I dug up probably thousands of bulbs and replanted them, the return directly proportional to the amount of care not given them. These first bloomers were completely overgrown before the horses came, and the wall cleared. They may have been happily blooming in the brambles, feeding on their stalks, unmolested by deer, I’ve no idea. There was, by chance, some order to them once upon a time, after my few years-long frenzy of gardening, the most simple. Bright yellow with matching trumpets, opened first, the last were soft and multi-layered. The color of winter butter, when the cows are not yet eating new green grass.
Now they just pop up here and there and bud and huddle in the storms from all directions. They do not want quite to stand still for a photograph, blaming the wind, like unruly classes of children. One even insists upon leaning over at the last instant and inserting itself into the next grade. Another lousy Saturday is being forecast, for inland Rhode Island and that strange south-of-95 amalgamation of The Islands, Southeastern Massachusetts, Southern Rhode Island while the on-screen person’s hand drifts over that undefined speck that might be part of Rhode Island or is it New York or is it only there in the summertime? For now, we have the promise of daffodils.