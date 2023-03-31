Marthas Daffodils

We are in the greening time of year, and like every other late March there is a day when one spot is more than washed with color, more than splashed with patches of new. Usually it is, inexplicably, the field behind my neighbor’s barn, shades ahead of the land just over the wall, neither flat fields that might have once upon a time been plowed, not grazed. It has a look I remember from childhood, the brighter ground that was burned when snow still lined the walls and new shoots of grass were not fighting last year’s fallen vegetation, it is beside the barn, a whole parcel away from the big pond.

This year, today, it was the strip of shoulder on the west side of Corn Neck Road just south of Mansion that was startlingly green, deep and dark, and so different from the east shoulder the width of the pavement away from it.