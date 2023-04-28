Martha 17 picture

Back when we had no idea where the coronavirus would lead, only that it was real and serious and we needed to hit “pause,” we looked around at the Historical, or we talked, probably then still using the conference-call format we’d been using for years. How could we communicate?

Looking at the success of the Facebook page, Block Island Ferry Memories, we decided to jump-start a membership account that had been dormant for some time. We had among us a few old pictures and we could put them out and see what happened.