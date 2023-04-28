Back when we had no idea where the coronavirus would lead, only that it was real and serious and we needed to hit “pause,” we looked around at the Historical, or we talked, probably then still using the conference-call format we’d been using for years. How could we communicate?
Looking at the success of the Facebook page, Block Island Ferry Memories, we decided to jump-start a membership account that had been dormant for some time. We had among us a few old pictures and we could put them out and see what happened.
We knew there were certain people we could tag if someone had a question, the ferry group a case in point, one of our board director’s generations worth of genealogy. Our finite list quickly grew by leaps and bounds. One day I realized that “only old people use Facebook” wasn’t as cast in stone as those wanting to paint themselves as uber tech savvy loved to say, the older people were the ones with the older pictures.
The boxes of older photographs of a Block Island gone by, and everyone was stuck at home, what better thing to do than sort and share?
Among the oh-my-god-did-you-see photographs were some shared by the Tripler family, of their grand and long gone house up on the southwest bluffs, out beyond the Lewis Farm.
I imagine more people than realize have seen a sketch of it, or passed by one, it is one of the structures featured on the Strickland map of the island, more familiar as “the map in Finn’s.” It seems to be a company that made such maps, a finite area, easiest when using an island, with a wide border featuring varied architecture.
It’s tricky, the Highland House, which was just beyond the entrance to the Atlantic, which has a Psycho- like center tower is there, before the tower was added; the Atlantic when it was the Norwich, before it had reached its present width, or its width before the fire stair was added, the Seaside on Beach Avenue, a forerunner of the present Hygeia, before it was moved, the ultimate map for history geeks.
Then there is the Tripler House, perhaps the winner of all the moved-from contenders, brought up from Long Island and somehow gotten all the way up to that beautiful and desolate cliff. We look at old pictures of Block Island and can get lost in the travels of various buildings but it was not a practice unique to Block Island: I first heard “when labor was cheap and lumber dear” with reference to a moved house on Cape Cod.
The Tripler house, I have been told, was in the path of a new rail line and had to go somewhere so was removed to a vessel of some sort, I may have always presumed a barge, and eastward moved.
Livermore, the pastor who was commissioned to pen a history of Block Island in the 1870s published a few updates, one in 1882, which included a brief section of “Block Island Cottages” concluding with:
“Near Black Rock and almost at the jumping off place of creation is the Ultima Thule of Block Island’s summer dwellings, the cottage of Mr. Thomas Tripler, of New York. Here nature seems to have made one final and supreme attempt to achieve perfection, appearing at her best in all her varying moods. Amid ocean scenery of the most romantic kind, one if fanned from May until October by zephyrs soft as those of Tempe’s fabled vale, while, when storms are abroad in winter, he will almost need to hold his hair on, as indicated by those four massive chains by which Mr. Tripler has found it necessary to anchor his cottage to masonry set deep in the earth.”
I’d read that captivating passage, I’d seen the drawing on the map, but the photograph turned imaginings to reality, even if it was one long past.
So off to the distant far end of the island I went, and down Snake Hole Road, thinking to trace what had been as mystical a way, past the Barlow House always boarded against the weather, through the improbable pillars of the Anchors, by a house that seemed set on a foundation intended for a larger place, and by what I always presumed to have been a grass tennis court, a rectangular patch of flat green with a single post set in the middle of each long side, net holder I imagined, or remembered.
It fit more imaginings of another big house no longer there. The traces of it are still visible in aerial photographs taken a certain time of year when the light is right. Then came that place where the road ran so close to the edge of the cliff. It was terrifying, there was no rail and I remain amazed both that it stayed so close for so long and that no one ever drove down the bank.
Now the road has been moved, but even before that corner I was disoriented by some sort of minor shifting and boulders seeming to leave a narrowed way for passage. I did not get quite to where the road used to run so close to the edge, or that grassy spot just beyond it where there was always a decision, to stop or continue on the increasingly difficult road, all a long way from that falling off place of creation.
And it is, after that very first turn at the foot of the hill, a private road.
Back in May of 2020 I’d meant to write about the road as I’d first seen it, as I remembered it, especially that patch of green that someone must have kept mowing; it never went to brush. But I got distracted by a woodcock out in the bright light of afternoon, crossing and recrossing the road by the Barlow House. Maybe I should go back in a month and see if anything has changed.