One of the most bucolic and idyllic settings of rural life on Block Island is the stone wall. They are everywhere, property boundaries, animal corrals, garden garnishes, or just old structures along our roads. Almost every home or property here has a stone wall somewhere. There are rules in place to preserve such primitive formations. Most stone walls in all of New England have been in place for almost 300 years. Little by little they are disappearing. Some think of them as a nuisance. On Block Island you must now maintain a stone wall if it is your property boundary.
There is a town position in place called a Fence Watcher, called upon when a fence is in question. Their testimony is the rule. Years ago, I had a stone fireplace added to my home. The contractor, unaware of the rules, used my stonewall boundary as its source of stone material. The stone wall looked like someone took bites out of it. I had to replace all the stones but had to bring them from the mainland. Whatever you do, don’t take stones from the beach, which understandably is also illegal. The town has to bring sand in from the mainland to sand our winter roads.