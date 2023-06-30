This afternoon, a qualified term if ever there was one, so definitive when we were children, ending at six o’clock with supper, the prelude to the nightly news and homework, in the bluing dark at four in December or the long golden light of June. “Evening” was a fancy term, best reserved for soft summer nights.
This afternoon, yes, the preceding was both a run-on sentence and a fragment, this afternoon there were orange lilies fully open, blazing in the overgrowth by my door. Perhaps they did not go from faint promise to burgeoning open until the buds were hit by the afternoon sun or perhaps I did not notice them when I turned toward them and saw the partly open window of my car, my passenger side partly open window.
They are survivors, these orange lilies that fight surrounding greener, mostly weeds, truth be told, and climb into the light to open while I am away; all, I tell myself, to make my homecoming bright.
We have this ever-changing weather this time of year, I thought, not for the first time as June has come to its conclusion. Last week was Race Week and there were glorious days followed by the lament we’ve all heard over and over these past decades, “A Lay Day that shouldn’t have been, and a day of racing when we should have stayed in port.”
The night before last we had a thunderstorm that was enveloping. I no longer sleep in a second-floor room with a grand view of the wide sea, a space illuminated from three sides by these dramatic storms. I can still mark the seasons by the progression of the sunrises and there is still a time of year, just around the summer solstice, when the early light pours in like some metal heated from a dull solid to a red-yellow liquid, a molten cast on my wall.
The storm did offer flashes of light, but they are always that, as dramatic as the chains might be. It is the sound, the rumbling that the night before last, seemed to be more a tsunami rolling up the north end of the island, ready to flow down Clay Head like a great cresting wave with no end.
I picked up my phone, the pocket-size computers that have turned us into adolescents with the attention span of the proverbial gnat, and found others were waking while I was just headed for sleep. There were the usual dogs in distress, while my Autumn was happily munching on dry stalks of knotweed, her favorite past-midnight summer snack.
There is something about this location, so horribly exposed to the worst of the winds from the east, as well as the sun rising out of the ocean depending upon the time of year, so open to the cold west winter wind sweeping down from Canada but oddly protected from the north, living in a hollow that is more a saucer than a bowl, a place where radio FM reception has always been a trick of twisted wires no one but my older brother ever thought worth the trouble. The roll of thunder would pass overhead and the rain had started early enough that I had closed the windows. So, I went to sleep.
It rained here, I know, but the roses I have yet to cut have covered the bowl that has been my water gauge and there were no gullies in the roads nor deep puddles, and the impressions where there used to be massive puddles had drained by the time I went out, pausing to lament the deconstruction of the big red shed next door, trying to take some comfort knowing it is going to a good home. I pause while the traffic is still sparse enough to pause and look at the Breakers, beautifully visible from Corn Neck once again. I do understand the why of the hedges that were planted between it and the road, which remain protecting the side yard, but it is so nice to see the historic building that was so painstakingly salvaged by owners to whom we should be forever grateful.
And, as the saying goes, we did it all over again. The rain and thunder and lightning came later last night, or I didn’t notice until I usually awaken, near first light. It wasn’t dark, it didn’t seem especially dramatic, I’d only had a few hours of sleep, the dog was snoring, and I drifted off and might have forgotten all about it but for the continuously changing forecast of rain, no rain, clouds, rain, no rain and finally, when I decided it had settled to no rain, I went out and may have missed the lilies seeing that partly-closed car window.
It can be stormy at the end of June and start of July, scrolling back I find multiple photos of dark skies, rain-beaten grass, flags misplaced by the wind. The maritime forecast remains variable and I think of the year the Power Company put flags from harbor to harbor and down to the town beach only to have them half blown away before the holiday. The crews went out and fixed them all because fixing things on those utility poles is what they do no matter the weather.
Summer has been a long time coming, it has swept in for a day here and a day there, unwilling to commit.
There is all the usual nonsense, then when it seems the nastiness of people cannot be understated, a visitor dismisses that iffy weather with “any day on vacation on Block Island is a good day” and then someone else asks about the foreign students and I find myself talking about the weekly meal at Harbor Church and the surprising number of kids that come and the more surprising wide support demonstrating that there really are so many people who really want to be nice.