Martha's Daylilies

This afternoon, a qualified term if ever there was one, so definitive when we were children, ending at six o’clock with supper, the prelude to the nightly news and homework, in the bluing dark at four in December or the long golden light of June. “Evening” was a fancy term, best reserved for soft summer nights.

This afternoon, yes, the preceding was both a run-on sentence and a fragment, this afternoon there were orange lilies fully open, blazing in the overgrowth by my door. Perhaps they did not go from faint promise to burgeoning open until the buds were hit by the afternoon sun or perhaps I did not notice them when I turned toward them and saw the partly open window of my car, my passenger side partly open window.