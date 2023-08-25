There was a night in a summer of the late forties or even very early fifties when my parents had occasion to go to the mainland. If ever I heard why I do not remember, it was not part of the narrative.
My older brother, accustomed to the absolute quiet of Mansion Road back then, when there were all of three houses and no summer places save for “Mansion House,” a quiet place for quiet boarders, and virtually no evening traffic down here, was farmed out to his aunt and uncle who lived in Chapel Cottage.
He never lived down the fact that he complained that he could not sleep out there in the city, when the music from the Royal across the way was too loud.
I do not remember ever hearing it on the many summer evenings we spent at that house, running through Phelans’ to the National barn, with its attached, but long unused chicken coop, or over behind the Fire Barn, to the empty expanse of land now filled with the Community Center and the Harbor Meadows.
The latter was a bit of a wonderland in the long lingering light of a summer evening. Earl Dodge, who lived over on High Street, mowed paths through what I remember as tall grass, probably not as many as it seemed, nor in quite the maze we fancied it at the time, but he had a power mower, quite the thing at the time, not a ride-on tractor but a mower with an engine to propel it though the damp meadow. We always surprised ourselves when we arrived at the back of his house, the Dodge Cottage.
He was a nice man, he rented bicycles in what is now a take-out lunch place overlooking the Old Harbor, and he planted so many of the spruce and maple trees that grew up around the island, the trees, or the forebears of those we still see, especially on Old Mill Road and winding through the Nathan Mott Park.
It was quiet in town, some evenings we could hear his mower and dashed off to some other part of the meadow. There was a low masonry wall off Chapel Street on the way into our adventure, a remnant of the Baptist Church we were told, had sat on then-empty ground. It was grand, with soaring wooden ceilings and a pipe organ, a place of community gatherings as well as church services, remembered for high school graduations and our own variation on a New England mantra “where Roll Call dinner used to be.” There was no trace of it but for that wall; its structure had burned on a windy night in December 1944, when many of what would have been the island’s firefighting force was off at war. It was always told as something of a miracle that “only” the church was lost.
The night the Royal, once the Pequot, then the Waukesha, lastly the Harborside burned, the wind was blowing hard from the west. Someone up on Sunset Hill posted a video shortly after two in the morning and I thought of his late mother saying her father had left the same house to help with the effort in 1944 on Chapel Street, but had never gotten beyond his own road, so many embers were being carried by the wind and landing on roofs of houses on the hill.
I’d gone to bed happy to feel a cool wind from the west, so much that I lowered the windows almost to closing. It was the same wind that I later realized about that time was fanning flames, but at least it was out of the west, toward the street and the harbor, not other buildings.
The event that will go down in the history books for the loss but lastingly, for the extraordinary first — and one hopes last — time a mutual aid call had to be made and a plan painstakingly put in place over the past few years was executed flawlessly. The story has been, as it should be, widely covered and all over the news, and I am sure it will be core of this week’s paper.
Still, it has had an impact, and we all seem compelled to speak of it, through the layers of no serious injury to the loss of the historic, albeit quirky building, the start of which I believe was the oldest of the hotels on Front Street, and always back to that mobilization that is the stuff of story books and movies, the race through the night. In conversation with a stranger, I started to say “they lost the building, but they saved our town” but couldn’t quite get all the words out.
I did cry through a section of the fourth grade reading book, when the dog sled team got the diphtheria serum to Nome, and when the gulls swooped in from Salt Lake to devour the locusts that were devouring the crops and a few other such tales I now know might not be completely as presented, which makes this one even more powerful.
Most of all I am impressed that they all, our department and all their mainland colleagues, worked on this plan with a belief that when the time came to implement it, all the working pieces would be in place. We could probably all take a lesson from that, and by all accounts, from the lack of hesitation to make that call for help.
I wasn’t going to write about the fire, at all, I did not even go to town until Sunday; I relied upon reports from the town and from social media postings from people I know and trust and refrained from going down the “where did you get that!?” rabbit hole with others.
How can anyone this week do anything but express gratitude? To those here, on the mainland, on the lines, behind the lines, and those photos taken in the night of generations working together, especially the young people who may go off to another part of the world but know always there was a night they helped save their town.