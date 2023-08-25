Martha Ball Issue 34

There was a night in a summer of the late forties or even very early fifties when my parents had occasion to go to the mainland. If ever I heard why I do not remember, it was not part of the narrative.

My older brother, accustomed to the absolute quiet of Mansion Road back then, when there were all of three houses and no summer places save for “Mansion House,” a quiet place for quiet boarders, and virtually no evening traffic down here, was farmed out to his aunt and uncle who lived in Chapel Cottage.