There is rumbling off in the distance and the day has shifted from sun to gray and back again. It feels warmer than it probably is, then the wind blows.
It came closer, there was a brief downpour, if something that short can be so termed, and I watched the radar on the evening news and listened to the narrative of the storm (dark yellow) approaching Watch Hill and the usual oh-and-bythe-way mention of a strike just west of Block Island (screaming red) quickly over-shadowed by mention of “lightning which you’re hearing ....”
The better parts of the last days are ones it is so easy to let fantasy overtake reality. My big sloppy golden dog came in with big white specks on her coat and I realized she had brushed the multi-flora by the door, grown in a month to cover the big bowl I leave outside, first because I’d let an onion die in it, then once it was clean, as a most inaccurate but still satisfying rain gauge, and lastly as a dish for Autumn in case she gets thirsty from the long walk in from the horse troughs.
The wild, invasive, evil multi-flora rose is in full bloom, even more than a week ago when I thought it was peaking. It lines the roads, covering walls, growing up into trees it should leave alone, consuming much that is in its path. Before the horses came to live here the fields were being overtaken by briars in winter, bowers of green in summer and fall, earthbound moonlight in the late spring.
It is so beautiful, it fills the air with the soft fragrance, best on misty mornings and evenings, slightly cut with the salt from the sea. It is relentless and it will not easily die. There is some outside my window, knocked down for the broadband installation, knocked out, I had hoped, but there it is, on the ground, its white flowers gleaming.
These are the days when people who have never been here, who have always lived in places neatly trimmed to the point of sterility, might arrive and see — and smell — these wild vines and be able to enjoy them without the nagging “but they are so evil,” anyone who has dealt with them at all cannot fully suppress for more than a few moments.
But those moments are glorious.
I think of the phragmites, years ago, before they had blocked the view of the New Harbor from the Neck Road, or provided haven for denser growth to form a wall around the lower parts of its stalks, quite a while ago I am realizing, back when the summer boats docked at the wooden pier in the Old Harbor. We’d see people with armloads of it getting on the boat, going back to New York my mother was so sure, thinking they had some exotic bounty. I imagined them in towering arrangements in otherwise intentionally stark City Apartments, elegant upgrades of overdone places in television movies.
At the time it felt people were smugly stealing the island, now I wish they had taken more and been required to dig up a root of multiflora for free passage.
We’ve been, this past winter, as anyone reading this paper regularly could divine, working at the Historical Society on a summer exhibit focused on the fifties and sixties, sparked by a digitization of old articles and photographs and a re-opening of a time longer ago than some of us care to think. Perhaps it was like the roses, a realization of the clash between fantasy and reality, the sweet, remote, inexpensive summertime dream and the fact the year-round population fell to such a nadir because there were so few jobs.
Houses stood empty, some walked away from, seemingly in mid-meal, and land could be gotten for a song, but few people who lived here had any money. The Providence Journal had an in-house Sunday magazine section, in addition to the syndicated This Week (I think, the Parade came with the Hartford Courant). It was called quite simply and aptly the Rhode Islander and every few years Block Island would have the cover, a winter feature, a summer story, a human interest piece, all with plenty of text and photographs.
What was going on is fascinating, be it memory-jogging or new information, but the solid thread of distraction is the landscape behind the subjects of the photographs, the empty landscape, not devoid of buildings as much as of brush. Farming was on the wane but many fields were still hayed and/or grazed and the views went on forever.
The story can fade into the background, overshadowed by the long, clear view in a time before there was a fleet of big mowers. There was some burning, still, but now I drift off into my own fantasy world, where the land was holding its own, not letting the invasives take hold, waiting for the return of farming. The sky has been off-again on-again hazy-smoke, it’s hard to know which this time of year once the worse of the smoke passes. I let Autumn out Monday evening just before eight to see two slender streaks of pale light in the western sky. I went back inside for my phone and caught it, the sort of image that shows on a backlit screen but would be swallowed in newsprint. I stood there, just marveling at the green and white world, the old wall, and the horses wandering beyond it and saw the streaks increase to three and widen slightly. The sun began to peek through and within a minute those streaks merged into one orange-pink patch with a piece of misshapen yellow sun showing through.
It almost showed itself, it tried, but it just was not to be. And it was smoke as well as haze I knew by the veil it cast not just over the land but the sun that can show so brightly, if briefly, on such afternoons. Two minutes of sunset that on another day would have been the start, not the beginning and the end of a stunning evening.
It had rained a bit, bits of rain seem to be our fate, but enough that the peonies I was sure had shriveled up for the season opened, wide and pink and happy, reminding the multiflora it does not reign supreme.