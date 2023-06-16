Two minute sunset

There is rumbling off in the distance and the day has shifted from sun to gray and back again. It feels warmer than it probably is, then the wind blows.

It came closer, there was a brief downpour, if something that short can be so termed, and I watched the radar on the evening news and listened to the narrative of the storm (dark yellow) approaching Watch Hill and the usual oh-and-bythe-way mention of a strike just west of Block Island (screaming red) quickly over-shadowed by mention of “lightning which you’re hearing ....”