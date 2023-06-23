Charlie Enright

I n sailboat racing there can be a moment or a string of moments of pure: concentration, consternation, elation, trepidation, and shock. All of the aforementioned are part of the deal of pushing a human being and a boat to the edge of something in order to win a race. Regardless of the size of the boat, or whether the sailors are alone or part of a team, it appears to be a primitive and daunting experience to be doing battle on the water. Given this, there is a demonstration of skill and intense ambition on the line, and in some cases the stakes can be very high in this sport of racing sailboats. In my recent column I wanted to explore the inner drive and psychology of Rhode Island’s own Charlie Enright to learn about how a guy in his position as the skipper holds it all together during a prodigious and extraordinary sailboat race through the oceans that ring the globe. The race I’m referring to is aptly called The Ocean Race. The day before my column about Charlie would appear in The Block Island Times, I saw in real time how Skipper Charlie Enright would handle himself under instant pressure and shock when his boat was hit on the port stern quarter by a competitor called Guyot Environment of Team Europe.

The collision happened only 15 minutes after the IMOCA 60 fleet crossed the starting line from The Hague to Genoa, Italy on the final leg of this extraordinary race in very fast and fragile foiling boats. It was heartbreaking to see this play out and I could clearly see that the resulting damage implied a very bad outcome for all of the sailors involved. (Fortunately, no one was injured in this terrible collision.) This was brutal to watch as the bowsprit of Guyot hit Malama while Charlie Enright was doing his job and calling the shots to his crew down below in the enclosed cockpit. Right up until the collision, things appeared to be dialing in perfectly for the present position of the boat. In the onboard video of Malama, we in fact see Enright and his crew working in perfect sync completing this starboard tack; however, we then also see Guyot aiming directly at the cockpit of Malama and her skipper. Charlie Enright did the only thing he could do under these dire circumstances and he yelled “Starboard! Hey! Hey! Hey!” to alert the offending boat’s crew and skipper to fall off and away from Malama. This futile effort would be too late as the bowsprit of Guyot came alarmingly close to hitting Charlie Enright and severely injuring him.