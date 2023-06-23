I n sailboat racing there can be a moment or a string of moments of pure: concentration, consternation, elation, trepidation, and shock. All of the aforementioned are part of the deal of pushing a human being and a boat to the edge of something in order to win a race. Regardless of the size of the boat, or whether the sailors are alone or part of a team, it appears to be a primitive and daunting experience to be doing battle on the water. Given this, there is a demonstration of skill and intense ambition on the line, and in some cases the stakes can be very high in this sport of racing sailboats. In my recent column I wanted to explore the inner drive and psychology of Rhode Island’s own Charlie Enright to learn about how a guy in his position as the skipper holds it all together during a prodigious and extraordinary sailboat race through the oceans that ring the globe. The race I’m referring to is aptly called The Ocean Race. The day before my column about Charlie would appear in The Block Island Times, I saw in real time how Skipper Charlie Enright would handle himself under instant pressure and shock when his boat was hit on the port stern quarter by a competitor called Guyot Environment of Team Europe.
The collision happened only 15 minutes after the IMOCA 60 fleet crossed the starting line from The Hague to Genoa, Italy on the final leg of this extraordinary race in very fast and fragile foiling boats. It was heartbreaking to see this play out and I could clearly see that the resulting damage implied a very bad outcome for all of the sailors involved. (Fortunately, no one was injured in this terrible collision.) This was brutal to watch as the bowsprit of Guyot hit Malama while Charlie Enright was doing his job and calling the shots to his crew down below in the enclosed cockpit. Right up until the collision, things appeared to be dialing in perfectly for the present position of the boat. In the onboard video of Malama, we in fact see Enright and his crew working in perfect sync completing this starboard tack; however, we then also see Guyot aiming directly at the cockpit of Malama and her skipper. Charlie Enright did the only thing he could do under these dire circumstances and he yelled “Starboard! Hey! Hey! Hey!” to alert the offending boat’s crew and skipper to fall off and away from Malama. This futile effort would be too late as the bowsprit of Guyot came alarmingly close to hitting Charlie Enright and severely injuring him.
In addition to what we see Charlie dealing with while steering the boat, below in Malama’s enclosed cockpit the onboard video shows the collision play out from another point of view, and again we see Guyot’s sudden impact tossing the crew before they had a chance to brace themselves. Again, and thankfully, we saw no one get injured. Immediately after impact, a shocked Enright pushed the bowsprit of Guyot away from his boat, and he yelled twice to his crew below “Is everyone ok?!” (Charlie’s first impulse was concern for his crew and as far as I’m concerned this says it all about the guy.) Having cameras on Malama allows us to see this drama play out and see the shock the experience had on the boat’s skipper and crew. Here was a team comprised of seasoned ocean sailors dealing with a rapidly changing environment where they must act, and not react. The initial moments, albeit shocking, had to be processed and let go because a plan was now needed to secure the boat and get back to the dock to assess the damage. Moreover, the crew would be tasked with the psychological drubbing they would experience. After I looked at video of the collision a few times I noticed that Guyot did not appear to have a crew on the bow as a lookout. This I believe was a major part of the problem. The acceleration of catastrophe, aka going faster into disaster happens when one thing goes wrong and then a series of things stack up on the quickstep, resulting with a bad outcome. One thing sailing a boat has taught me over the years is a term called target fixation. This simply means that we focus on one particular thing in our periphery, and lose perspective on other things. This can happen while sailing, driving, flying or walking. Vigilance is the name of the game. In the collision video we can see Charlie Enright with his hand on the helm of Malama as he is steering and calling out the seconds to tack the boat. Furthermore, he is monitoring sail trim and talking to his crew. His head is on a swivel as he multi-tasks the boat and crew forward to the next mark. Enright is clearly not fixated on any one particular target, and he is clearly not looking at any of the boat’s sophisticated instrumentation. Charlie Enright is using the basic sailing skills he probably learned when he sailed a dinghy as a kid, and he is completely focused on just sailing the boat.
As stated earlier, there was tremendous ambition on this racecourse leaving The Hague. This was the start that led toward the end game of a very difficult race, and without question all of the sailors and tech crews were bringing it all to the podium for this new type of ocean racing. Furthermore, as stated earlier, the stakes can be very high for everyone involved in this cutting-edge type of racing. As a result of this unfortunate collision, Guyot was Black Flagged—disqualified—and Malama and her team had to figure out a plan to get back in the race and complete the final leg. After the initial shock for the entire team the plan was put in place to repair the damaged hull and move forward. The technical expertise of the shore crew pulled off a complex fix while working around the clock to make the boat safe to continue racing.
For those of us following the IMOCA 60s in The Ocean Race, we have seen complex foiling racing boats and their crews get pushed to a new edge of sailboat racing. We have seen the pioneers of a new level of design and performance putting it all on the line to break records and advance the sport. Finally, in this race we have witnessed, along with the structural plight of Malama, a forthright skipper, crew and team who possess a Can Do attitude and who are at the end of the day, truly unstoppable.