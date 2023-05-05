The Block Island NASA windmill is worthy of much more research and ink. If you have any photographs, paper documentation, or most importantly, memories related to this project you would like to share, please email me at bhruska@asu. edu. Thanks.

The American theologian and Block Island resident William Stringfellow described the mindset of our community with, “Block Island is somewhere else – in a different dimension of space and time or both. Block Island is like a residue from another century.” While we like to think of Block Island as a true closed system, separate not only from Rhode Island but from what is referred to as “America,” we are in fact a small part of the larger world, both ecologically and economically. For instance, bird species transverse both continents and hemispheres to visit our shores. Also, today we have the luxury of adding fresh blueberries to our morning cereal in January. While small in mass, these two facts weighing just ounces, one natural and the other artificial, point to our interconnection with the larger world.