The Block Island NASA windmill is worthy of much more research and ink. If you have any photographs, paper documentation, or most importantly, memories related to this project you would like to share, please email me at bhruska@asu. edu. Thanks.
The American theologian and Block Island resident William Stringfellow described the mindset of our community with, “Block Island is somewhere else – in a different dimension of space and time or both. Block Island is like a residue from another century.” While we like to think of Block Island as a true closed system, separate not only from Rhode Island but from what is referred to as “America,” we are in fact a small part of the larger world, both ecologically and economically. For instance, bird species transverse both continents and hemispheres to visit our shores. Also, today we have the luxury of adding fresh blueberries to our morning cereal in January. While small in mass, these two facts weighing just ounces, one natural and the other artificial, point to our interconnection with the larger world.
One aspect of world politics from the last century that truly pointed to the globalized nature of our civilization was seen here on Block Island in the 1970s. Americans felt the pain at the gas pump not so much in the price, but for the fact they had to wait in long lines for gasoline. These lines stretching out across gas stations nationwide was the result of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) squeezing oil production in reaction to the United States’ 1973 support of Israel in the Yom Kippur War.
Americans received a shock. The last number on your license plate, whether this was odd or even, dictated which days you could even wait in line to buy gas. NASCAR, that unique American sport of the perpetual left-hand turn, even reduced the length of auto races by 10 percent. Thus, the first race of the 1974 season, the famed Daytona 500, was won by Richard Petty by driving 450 miles rather than the normal 500 miles.
In June of that same year, The Block Island Times ran an article on the potential of wind energy. It reported that the first, and last, windmill inside the United States specifically designed to produce electricity stopped running in 1945 in nearby Vermont. In supporting wind energy, it stated, “It is pollution free and, once harnessed, will work forever for nothing.” It is no coincidence that the article was published during the oil crisis of the early 1970s.
The long lines for gasoline across the nation as a result of OPEC’s actions fully demonstrated America’s energy dependence on foreign sources. Where all electricity on the island came from diesel generators at the Block Island Power Company, which required fuel to be hauled over to the island, the oil crisis demonstrated the vulnerability of Block Island’s electricity consumption. The above-mentioned 1974 article asked, “As far as we are able to discover, no one has come up with a community cooperative windmill enterprise. This might be one ideally suited to Block Island.” The article concluded with, “Anyone interested in being the first to form such a cooperative?”
NASA lands on Block Island
Just five years later, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) answered the call. In June of 1979, a crowd of Block Island citizens gathered at the base of a steel tower nearly 100 feet high. Above the gathering was something out of a science fiction movie. A massive aluminum blade over 120 feet in diameter cast a shadow on those below. It must be remembered that in 1979 most elderly Block Islanders remembered a time before the Wright Brothers’ first flight in 1903. Now, just 10 years after NASA successfully placed a man on the moon, the same government agency had built a wind turbine on a small piece of land adjacent to the Block Island Power Company.
This was in fact, part of a much larger effort of the Department of Energy (DOE,) which turned to NASA’s Lewis Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, which from 1974 to 1996 designed seven, and constructed six different prototypes. Four, like the prototype MOD 0A constructed on Block Island, would be built, with the other three located in Hawaii, New Mexico, and Puerto Rico. This NASA project stemmed directly from Congress’s reaction to the OPEC oil embargo of 1973-4. The only thing more surprising than this state-of-the-art piece of technology spinning above BIPCo was the price tag of over 2 million dollars. The Westinghouse Electric Corporation was the prime contractor, and the turbine was rated at 200 kW. While the turbine would produce electricity, the overall project goal was not the production of energy but rather gaining data. The DOE wanted to improve wind turbine design to the point where they could be mass-produced. At best, even for the 500 year-round residents, the turbine would only meet 15 percent of the island’s electricity demands.
Those gathered for the June 1979 dedication included dignitaries and a crowd of 300 people. A newspaper started its report on the event with, “America is setting up windmills to do battle with OPEC and Block Island’s windmill is an advanced-scout in that battle.” The psychological impact of the actions of OPEC was clearly seen in the dedication remarks of Rhode Island’s U.S. Senator Claiborne Pell. After thanking those in attendance, he also thanked OPEC. He stated, “it took the formation of OPEC and the 1974 oil boycott to jolt our entire nation into the realization that we had developed a dangerous and untenable dependency on foreign oil, and that as a result our nation faced a very real and serious supply problem.” The Governor of Rhode Island, J. Joseph Garrahy, in his remarks at the base of the wind turbine stated, “We hope the day will come when we can tell OPEC what to do with their oil.”
The reaction of citizens was mixed as seen in a report from The Block Island Times just two weeks after the dedication. One resident called the project, “It’s an experimental thing. Anything that can save us fossil fuel, I’m in favor of. If this experiment succeeds and can help in the building of better ones, I’m in favor of it.” Another supporter stated, “It’ll be great for the island, even though it won’t reduce our rates.” A detractor of the project stated, “I don’t like the idea that a guy up in the tower can see me in my outdoor shower… For $2.2 million, that’s a lot of money for something that’s not going to pay for itself.”
Henry duPont, the turbine team manager for BIPCo, was asked about the price tag of the project. He stated, “The important thing to realize is that this turbine is part of a national research program. To imply that someone spent $2.2 million on a machine for 500 people is totally erroneous…” DuPont pointed out that half of the project costs went toward instruments for data collection including both electric and aerodynamic performances. He concluded with, “Future machines, because they will be mass produced and lack all this instrumentation, should be much cheaper.”
While the federal government provided the machine, BIPCo oversaw routine maintenance, lubrication and minor repairs. For maintaining the experiment, BIPCo got all of the power produced by the turbine for free. In the month of February 1981, the turbine turned for 294 hours, equating to 34,630 kilowatt hours, or just over 15 percent of the island’s electricity needs. The experimental nature of the enterprise was clearly seen when DOE removed the aluminum blades and replaced them with ones composed of wood.
The experiment concluded the following year in 1982 when the massive 30-ton turbine and propellor were removed. The 93-foot tower sat for two years. Then in 1984, island business owner Andrew Transue won the government bid for the removal of the turbine tower. After placing a linear bed of sand in the shadow of the structure, Transue slowly backed up his crane, connected to the tower by cable. As reported of the event, “It produced a crash that sounded as if an aircraft had fallen out of the sky, and visibly shook the line of spectators gathered along Beach Avenue.”
As the dust settled on this exciting final chapter of the NASA wind turbine, many islanders thought the days of turbines spinning in the skies of Block Island had concluded. But the one constant theme seen throughout the history of Block Island is that of wind. Humans harnessing that energy on Block Island did not start with NASA, and likewise would not conclude with this wind experiment along Ocean Avenue.