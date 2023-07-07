When I came home tonight, the sun had just set in the northwest, leaving a wash of orange light over the New Harbor. It was that odd little slice of time when the road is nearly dark but the sky had enough lingering illumination that the mast lights of the boats sitting at anchorage are faint pinpoints.
From the little over a mile-and-a-half from that place where the road runs closest to Great Salt Pond, invisible as it has become with all the vegetation, to my barnyard, the sky had changed. I swung around as I always do to leave my car heading west, and out, and wondered what was happening, were those cloud trails or drifting pillars of smoke.
Only then, when it was too dark to take a picture, did I notice Falki, the sweet silver-white-gray Icelandic horse at the gate. He is the youngest of the trio, the one who most resembles the unicorn I am convinced he becomes on and around the full of the moon. He is sweet and gentle and somewhat spoiled, or perhaps simply still filled with the optimism of youth, always thinking the arrival of a person means a treat for him.
So the goose is from last year, a few days and perhaps a half an hour later, the sky a deepening blue that held no trace of wildfires from the north, or fog, or clouds, or whatever was off there tonight.
As I wrote, I heard the foghorn, a few minutes earlier there had been a rumble of thunder, I would not be surprised were there to be the sound of errant fireworks.
It has been an exceedingly long weekend ranging from chilly to steamy to warm to breezy to hot, all in a few hours’ time. It seemed quiet and empty, even on the morning of the Fourth of July it was cool to damp and threatening, again, when I went out in the late morning. The flags were still in place, they had not been displaced or wrapped around poles, or if they had they had been fixed. There was parking behind the bank and paper — score — but it was raining by then, but I had thought to find my umbrella and went over to the Historical Society.
The parade goes on, usually in what I consider horrid heat, but I remember one year it did rain. Bryan Wilson, then a Council colleague, had an office on the second floor of the Figurehead, with fine access to a covered porch. I remember virtually nothing about the parade that year, other than looking down didn’t provide as great a view as I had anticipated. What is etched in my mind is the colorful immediately-after street, as legions of stalwart watchers in their mainly red and yellow with a few green and blue slickers thrown in, filled the suddenly empty street — after the final “is that it?” was voiced — hurrying toward their rooms, their cars, a bar, somewhere out of rain.
This year, people had come out and set up in anticipation of a cloudy day only to have the rain begin, leaving rows of chairs empty along the sidewalk in front of the bank and paper, a strange sight coming from behind the building, to that seemingly empty assortment, then realizing the onceand-future occupants were flattened against the structure, huddled under the little canopies over the doorways.
Across the street I went, out onto the empty but sheltered Historical porch, leaving the umbrella I promised I’d retrieve today in the kitchen. I forgot about it.
All of which is just an intro to a sort of thank you letter and intro and explanation of the Historical’s entry in the parade.
The Block Island Historical Society’s 2023 Summer Exhibit focuses on the 1950s and 1960s. A publication called this place a Reluctant Paradise, a place still struggling to find its footing after WWII.
The population was at its lowest, land could be had for a song and there was little opportunity.
We do not have one hero, we have all the people who stayed here, defying economic odds, and kept their little community intact. Among the questions asked of that time was the perennial “what did people do in the winter?” and ice-boating came up. I though of a piece Keith Lang had written for this paper, thankfully I thought of it before the archive, our easily accessible treasure trove of Block Island vanished in one corporate stroke, and had time to re-read it. I wish I had known to print it out but aren’t we supposed to be going paperless?
Geoff Hall graciously agreed to have his ice boat, which was handed down to him from his sister, Gail who was the widow of Cliff, who was the son of Ken Rose, whose boat this was, whose boat Keith had brought to life on paper, in the parade. A few years ago, when there was ice, Geoff carefully refurbished this skiff on runners and christened it the Four Roses for Ken and his wife, Marilyn, and their children, Bernice and Clifford.
Ken was everyman, he grew up here, went to war and came home. He married his sweetheart, raised his family, buried a son too young. He was a carpenter who spent a good amount of his time tending to the Mott Hotels, the Spring House and Narragansett, where he came to know the young Keith Lang while he was in the employ of what we then called Mott World.
Ken and all the other Roses and all the people who lived and worked here, who found respite in simple pleasures and flew across the big ponds when the ice was thick enough, are the American heroes of every small town across America and we honor them all.
Thank you everyone, Roses and Halls and interconnected family and friends who helped us share this little bit of history.
Oh, and the sun came out for the parade.