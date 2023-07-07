Martha's Goose

When I came home tonight, the sun had just set in the northwest, leaving a wash of orange light over the New Harbor. It was that odd little slice of time when the road is nearly dark but the sky had enough lingering illumination that the mast lights of the boats sitting at anchorage are faint pinpoints.

From the little over a mile-and-a-half from that place where the road runs closest to Great Salt Pond, invisible as it has become with all the vegetation, to my barnyard, the sky had changed. I swung around as I always do to leave my car heading west, and out, and wondered what was happening, were those cloud trails or drifting pillars of smoke.