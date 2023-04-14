In the days before regular ferries and mass-produced goods, islanders must have delighted in the windfalls that occasionally floated to their shores. Before 1872 however, when life-saving stations were established on Block Island, the kick of useful and unforeseen gifts from the sea was mitigated by the horrors of marine disaster. Such was the case with the 1831 wreck of the schooner Warrior. Salvage from this ship, like the Spartan, included practical items such as rulers, boots, and calico, (which was perhaps dried in the area we now call Calico Hill), but the human price of that wreck negated any joy in a lucky find.

The Warrior was a two-masted schooner, just shy of four years old. On Friday, April 9 of that year, a storm blew in that imperiled ships and caused damage to inland structures from New Jersey to the Canadian Maritimes. Without the benefit of modern-day weather forecasting, the Warrior left Boston with passengers and 30 tons of iron. It made a stop in Osterville, where the first mate, 17-year-old George “Thatcher” Lovell resided. His father, G. T. Lovell was sometimes the captain, and part owner, of the Warrior. He did not sail with his eldest son on this run. From the same area of Cape Cod was “young Mr. Morton Crocker,” of West Barnstable, likely part of the crew. The captain for this voyage, Oliver Scudder, also of West Barnstable, was a part owner of the ship, and may have been Thatcher’s uncle by marriage.