Six years ago this past Monday, I was headed for an Historic District meeting. It was spring, a bit after six-thirty, the light was golden, the land luminous. The sun was inching toward the north and I happened to hit the crest of the hill where the road passes between the Harborview and the Bayside on the west and Mitchell Farm on the east at the exact right moment.
The sun, intensifying as it lowered, hit the blades of the wind turbines and for the first time I saw them gleam from that vantage point. I stopped and tried to capture what I saw but my little phone was blinded by the shining white cottage and nothing seemed as crisp as it had to my eyes.
Still, it fascinated me. The Historical Society had received slides from David Hawkins who had taught school here in 1964-5 and somehow had been convinced the barely-winterized Bayside apartment would be a fine place for a young couple used to city living. He had a camera and among the images he gave us decades later were some of the aftermath of a winter storm, one from this same spot.
There were more buildings in 2017 but the greatest difference was in the landscape. 1965 was not just winter-bare covered with a blanket of white, it was clear of rangy privet hedge. The houses there were still in place in the later photograph, all but the little Saylor cottage altered to varying degrees. Most glaringly, the main Saylor house was clearly visible, its hedge so low from the slight elevation of the hill, the whole first floor was visible. There may be a very few more utility poles but it is more the angle of the sun in April that draws attention to them.
None of the houses had been built on Benji’s Hill or the land east and south of it. The field behind what we called the Anderson house or when clarity was needed, the Anderson house across from the Breakers, was unbroken, dotted with red-gold pennants in summer.
When we were little, one of Miss Dickens’ oft-asked questions was “Why aren’t there any more Meadow Larks?” to which we’d respond in chorus “Because there aren’t any meadows!” Looking back at old photographs the brush was only starting to grow but we were little, and fields that were only goldenrod and milkweed and nascent bayberry seemed the forest primeval, or would have had we known the term.
Sunday it was foggy, soft in the early morning, a dense wall of white by the time I headed out for church, one that impossibly became even thicker after Beach Avenue, where the road runs so close to the ocean. Monday, any soft sweetness was gone, it was just foggy. The boat seemed to be blundering along just behind my house, nothing to break the mournful call of its horn.
One day we are in Brigadoon, that mystical highland village where time stands, the next we are shirting the edges of a Stephen King. Yesterday spring emerged from the gray, the grass was green, the shad moving toward bud, the miniature crab apple in my yard, on the edge of death by bittersweet a few years ago, bright with new leaves.
Yesterday, on my way to town I did not look to see what was happening at the site of the new house at the first or last little rise I considered the portal to the Neck. There were trucks and containers and big equipment as there has been for some time, more it seems as the new house has reached the stage of near-completion.
Yesterday, when I came home the Anderson, aka Capt Willis House, was gone, not a pile of rubble, gone, as though a great magic wand had been waved.
They must have been emptying the interior in preparation for pulling down and removing the shell so quickly. Today, yesterday’s foundation was gone, a neatly combed hollow left in the land. As someone who passes the site with every trip to town I am grateful the end came so quickly.
And there are memories to be kept, those red flags and an archery target, concentric colored circles. When I was in high school I used to wander around the west side of the Neck, down Andy’s Way, then called Barney’s for the man who lived in a shack near the shore, and along the shore, past a few empty houses, then to the old railway, the shipyard on the edge of the pond with a track running out into the water. By every story I’ve heard, the Evangeline, the Cyr fishing boat, was the last to ride the cradle and sit high and dry.
My mother, a teacher raised and educated in Massachusetts, had worked there and in the northernmost part of Maine, where the harvest was potatoes, not lobsters, before coming to Block Island. Among her “new teacher” experiences here was receiving a note that Arthur Cyr would not be in school as he’d had an asthma attack and gone out fishing. Someone explained to her they’d gone offshore where the clouds of seasonal pollen dissipated and the boy’s allergies eased.
It was one of her cautionary tales of not jumping to conclusions without knowing the whole story.
The railway building was still standing, some machinery still in place in that odd way of the fifties and sixties, as though it was all waiting for someone to come back and pick up the pieces and go to work. Such was our world, one of those beautiful open landscapes but also one of abandonment.
One of those long-ago days of empty land and empty houses I walked on over to Harris/Breezy Billy Jones’ Point and headed east, back to the Neck Road and found myself looking ahead at an unfamiliar little house with a funny porch. It took a moment to recognize the place straight on, without the optical illusion of width created by that round porch off one corner.
And I cannot pretend I do not know over time the old house had undergone many changes and I don’t doubt had become problematic. I can’t even say I’ll miss those sentries, the guardians of the Neck; the vegetation had almost hidden them. And one winter day the afternoon sun will hit the windows of the new house and it will glow.