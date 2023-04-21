Martha picture for 16

Six years ago this past Monday, I was headed for an Historic District meeting. It was spring, a bit after six-thirty, the light was golden, the land luminous. The sun was inching toward the north and I happened to hit the crest of the hill where the road passes between the Harborview and the Bayside on the west and Mitchell Farm on the east at the exact right moment.

The sun, intensifying as it lowered, hit the blades of the wind turbines and for the first time I saw them gleam from that vantage point. I stopped and tried to capture what I saw but my little phone was blinded by the shining white cottage and nothing seemed as crisp as it had to my eyes.