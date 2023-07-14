Free mammograms and PAP smears available
L. Anderson: July 14-16
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Free mammograms and PAP smears available
L. Anderson: July 14-16
Dr. T. Warcup: July 17-23
SPECIALISTS:
Monday, July 17: Hannah Redd
Tuesday, July 18: C. Hauser, T. Hobin
Wednesday, July 19: C. Hauser, T. Hobin
Thursday, July 20: T. Hobin
Friday, July 21: T. Hobin, J. Hartigan, P. Trombly
Medical Center Main Number: (401) 466-2974
Domestic Violence Resource Center helpline: (401) 782-3990
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988
CALL VISITING SPECIALISTS DIRECTLY FOR APPOINTMENT:
Massage Therapist: Crystal Hauser, L.M.T. (401) 743-2497
Acupuncturist: Hannah Redd, D.A. (401) 261-4316
Chiropractor: James Hartigan, D.C. (508) 353-8169
Dentist: Paul Trombly, D.M.D. (401) 862-2713
Orthodontist: Robert Hayden, D.M.D. (401) 742-3746
Physical Therapist: Tom Hobin, P.T. (401) 466-2974, ext. 3
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH:
LICENSED COUNSELORS
Kerri Gaffett: (401) 752-9504
Ed McGuirl (Bridgemark, Inc.): (401) 781-2700
Paul Boorom: (401) 447-2227
Human Services Director: Kim Einloth (401) 466-3207
Six-Digit Crisis Text Line: 741741
Free Tele-Medicine: Tracy Fredericks: (207) 229-6349