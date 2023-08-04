Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Tuesday, August 8 at 11 a.m.: Kids Concert with Miss Carrie. Join us as we “find our voice” through song.
Tuesday, August 8 at 4 p.m.: Tiny Art Show Opening Reception. View some great art and enjoy some refreshments while you mingle with other artists.
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan.
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Come read, sing, dance, and play with Ms. Morgan. Ages 3-5.
Friday, August 4 from 1:30 - 4 p.m.: Tiny Art Show. Pick up your canvas and easel at the library to create at home, or come by the library to use our art supplies. Show will be on display from Aug. 8 to 12, with an opening reception on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m.
Friday, August 4 at 5 p.m.: Library Underground After Hours. Come hang in our teen space with your friends and try the new podcasting equipment. Grades 6 - 12.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly.
Wednesdays at 5 p.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Wednesday, August 9, at 2 p.m.: Hybrid Zoom and in-person Book Group reading Deborah Goodrich Royce’s “Reef Road.” Copies available at the library.
Wednesday, August 9 at 4 p.m.: Author event with Jane Emsbo. Join Jane as she introduces her newest book, “ABC: Essential Tips for Parents.” Copies will be available for purchase - all readers welcome.
Thursday, August 10, from 5 - 7 pm.: Author Reading and Reception with Deborah Goodrich Royce. Royce will sign books and read from and discuss her latest work, “Reef Road.”
Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Saturdays at 1 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions – help is available!
Free pH soil Testing and Gardening Help: A URI Cooperative Extension Master Gardener will be available for free pH soil testing and for gardening advice and information. Tuesday, August 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library.
Caretakers Support Group: The Caregivers Support Group will be meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, August 10 at 4 p.m.. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions.
Block Island Arts & Crafts Guild Fair: Sunday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Historical Society lawn. Ten percent of all sales go towards scholarships for students of the Block Island School.
Tunes by the Dunes: Join in the fun at Tunes by the Dunes jam sessions at the Fred Benson Town Beach on Monday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. There will be an introduction to basic ukulele chords followed by a jam session for all instruments and singers at 7 p.m. Bring your enthusiasm and a beach chair for this evening of fun. The next Tunes by the Dunes will be August 21.
Blues on the Block: August 16 with Otis & the Hurricanes. Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next Blues on the Block will be August 23 with the F’n Blues Band.
Soundwaves Movies at the Beach: Soundwaves presents “ET. the Extra-terrestrial,” on August 8 at the Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. Movie starts at sunset, currently about 8 p.m. The next movie will be “Breakin’” on August 22. Bring blankets, chairs, food. Free admission, donations appreciated.
Tuesday Night Dinners: There will be free weekly dinners for international and student workers every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Harbor Church.
Weaving Wednesdays: Free, weekly weaving class at the Spring Street Gallery with Sue Black of Island Fiber Arts. On the lawn, weather permitting, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sandcastle Sundays: Get tips and encouragement from “Martimus” on building sand sculptures. Every Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m. Northern end of Fred Benson Town Beach.
Block Island Historical Society Programs:
August 10 at 7 p.m.: Patchwork Practicality: Block Island Quilts.
August 17 at 7 p.m.: From Temperance to Tempests: Bar Life on Block Island.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
Night Sky Viewing: Sit or lay back in the mowed circle at Hodge Preserve and enjoy the night sky with an amateur stargazer. Saturday August 12 at 9 p.m.
Trail Less Traveled: Mondays at 8 a.m. Changing locations. August 7: WinDodge Preserve. Meet at intersection of Cooneymus and West Side Roads.
Seining in Old Harbor: Mondays at 10 a.m. Meet at Mary D. Park. If it looks like no one is there, take the path from the park down to the shore.
Bird Banding at the Ocean View Pavilion. Tuesdays at 8 a.m.
Weekly Beach Cleanups: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Changing locations. August 8, Grace’s Cove Beach.
Marsh-Mucking for Kids: Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at Andy’s Way.
Andy’s Way Bird Walks: Thursdays. Time changes with the tide. Thursday, August 10 at 9 a.m.
Nature Walk and Community Science: Thursday, August 10 at 11 a.m. Flying Insect Mini Blitz. Meet at Fresh Pond Trail on Lakeside Drive.
Art & Nature: Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Ocean View Pavilion. Basic art materials and models provided. All ages welcome.
Not New Boutique: The Saint Andrew Ladies Guild Not New Boutiques will be held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish Center on Spring Street. Donated items (gently used clothing, shoes, pocketbooks, belts and hats) may be dropped off at the Parish Center at the lower level box.