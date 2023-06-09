Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan.
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Come read, sing, dance, and play with Ms. Morgan. Ages 3-5.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly. The next date is June 20.
Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Tuesday, June 20 from 5-7 p.m.: Author Martin Podskoch - “RI 39 Club.” Come meet historian Martin Podskoch, author and creator of the RI 39 Club, a way to explore your own local community and history. Refreshments will be served.
Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.: Michelle LaRue’s one-woman performance of “The Bedquilt.” Sponsored by the Friends of the Island Free Library. Refreshments will be served.
Saturdays at 1 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions – help is available!
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
Caretakers Support Group: The Caregivers Support Group will be meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, June 15 at 4 p.m.. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions.
Poetry at the Spring Street Gallery: Saturday, June 10 with Susana Gardner. Light refreshments will be served. All welcome. 5 - 6:30 p.m. The next program in the series will be on Sat., June 17, with Nancy Greenaway and Jayme Hennessy.
The Friends of the Island Free Library present “The Bedquilt.” Professional actress Michele LaRue creates a dozen distinct characters in Dorothy Canfield Fisher’s “The Bedquilt,” the suspenseful journey of an unlikely heroine.
Just for Kids: An activity hour for children in Kindergarten through grade 6 where kids can discuss topics that matter, create fun crafts and build friendships. Sunday, June 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. Come paint a bird house and discuss the topic of kindness.
Block Island High School Graduation: Celebrate with the class of 2023 on Sunday, June 11, at 1 p.m. on the Spring House lawn. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Block Island School gymnasium.
Block Island Arts & Crafts Guild Fair: Sunday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Historical Society lawn. Ten percent of all sales go towards scholarships for students of the BLock Island School.
ConserFest: Sunday, June 25 at the 1661 Farm and Gardens from 12 to 8 p.m. Featuring DudeManBro, Kat Wright, The Alpaca Gnomes, Fave, and James and the Giants. Admission is $5.
Block Island Lions Club Golf Tournament: Monday July 10 at Richmond Country Club. Depart on the 8:15 boat, and return at 5. Tournament starts at 10 a.m. and the cost is $120. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund and educational enrichment programs at the B.I. School. Contact Rob Closter at (401) 742-7747 by July 1 to sign up.
Senior Ride Service: Open to full-time and seasonal island seniors (60 and over) and persons with special needs as well as caretakers without transportation. Please limit trips to two to three per week. Register by calling Gloria Redlich, Senior Coordinator at (401) 486-9279 or email gloryb311@ gmail.com. To call for a ride contact Sue at (401) 742-0436 or Vin at (401) 741-1410.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
Crazy-as-a-Coot Bird Walks: Tuesday, June 20 at 8:30 a.m. Contact Kim for location at kim.gaffett@tnc.org.
James Stover Exploration Series: Celebrate Pollinator Week Walk at 10 a.m. on June 17 at the Sacred Labyrinth on Corn Neck Road.
Celebrate the Summer Solstice: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy the sunset at the Ocean View Pavilion and build your own strawberry shortcake.
Community Café: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Block Island Community Center. Come socialize, play games, learn a new craft, and more. Sponsored by the Senior Advisory Committee.
Not New Boutique: Spring is here and it’s time to clean your closets. The St. Andrew Ladies Guild will be accepting donations of clean used clothing, shoes, pocketbooks, hats and belts beginning on May 15. Items may be dropped off at the Parish Center on Spring Street at the lower level box. The first Not New Boutique will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Parish Center, and then every Wednesday starting June 28, throughout July and August.