Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan.
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Come read, sing, dance, and play with Ms. Morgan. Ages 3-5.
Fridays at 1 p.m.: Kids’ Stitch Together. Stop by for an introductory class on learning to knit, crochet, or sew. All ages welcome - bring what you want to work on or get some inspiration.
Saturday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m. Storytime with visiting award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly. The next date is June 6.
Wednesdays 5 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions — help is available!
Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Saturday, June 3 at 4 p.m. Author reading and book signing with award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson.
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
Caretakers Support Group: The Caregivers Support Group will be meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, June 15 at 4 p.m.. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions.
Poetry at the Spring Street Gallery: Saturday, June 10 with Susana Gardner. Light refreshments will be served. All welcome. 5 - 6:30 p.m.
High School Student Art Show: Starting Thursday, June 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Spring Street Gallery will showcase some of the work produced by the Block Island high school students. This year’s show will feature two-dimensional painting and drawings as well as a variety of ceramic pieces. Many items will be available for purchase. The artwork will be displayed throughout the weekend.
Spring Plant Swap: The Block Island Gardeners will be holding their Spring Plant Swap on June 3 on the porch of the Block Island Historical Society from 10 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Enjoy sharing gardening ideas, and pick up some plants for your garden, or drop off any unwanted extras you have. Don’t worry if you don’t have plants to share - there’s always plenty of extras. Everyone is invited.
Just for Kids: An activity hour for children in Kindergarten through grade 6 where kids can discuss topics that matter, create fun crafts and build friendships. Sunday, June 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. Come paint a bird house and discuss the topic of kindness.
Save the date — BroadbandBI Community Celebration: There will be a celebration of Block Island’s municipal broadband installation on June 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the Southeast Lighthouse.
Fred Benson Scholarships: Frederick J. Benson Memorial Scholarship applications are ready for the 2023-24 academic year. Please contact Michele Phelan at (401) 741-6577 or email at michelezphelan@gmail.com to receive the application. The deadline is June 5.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
Crazy-as-a-Coot Bird Walks: Tuesday, June 6 at 8:30 a.m. Contact Kim for location at kim.gaffett@tnc.org. The next walk is scheduled for June 20. James Stover Exploration Series: Celebrate Pollinator Week Walk at 10 a.m. on June 17 at the Sacred Labyrinth on Corn Neck Road.
Community Café: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Block Island Community Center. Come socialize, play games, learn a new craft, and more. Sponsored by the Senior Advisory Committee.
Not New Boutique: Spring is here and it’s time to clean your closets. The St. Andrew Ladies Guild will be accepting donations of clean used clothing, shoes, pocketbooks, hats and belts beginning on May 15. Items may be dropped off at the Parish Center on Spring Street at the lower level box. The first Not New Boutique will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Parish Center, and then every Wednesday starting June 28, throughout July and August