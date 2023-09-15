Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.: Music Time with Ms. Carrie. Ages 6 months to 5 years old. Come sing, dance, and play!
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan.
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Come read, sing, dance, and play with Ms. Morgan. Ages 3-5. Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m.: Drag Queen Story Hour.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly.
Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate. Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Wednesday, September 27 at 2 p.m.: Hybrid Zoom and in-person Book Group. The current book selection is Ingmar Bergman’s autobiography “Magic Lantern.” Copies available at the library. All readers welcome.
Wednesday, September 27 at 4 p.m.: Scandinavian Giants with Arnold Weinstein. The final in the lecture series on Scandinavian theater, painting and film, this discussion/presentation focuses on Ingmar Bergman and his films “The Seventh Seal” and “Fanny and Alexander.” No previous film knowledge required, all are welcome.
Saturdays at 1 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions – help is available!
Caretakers Support Group: The Caregivers Support Group will be meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, September 21 at 4 p.m. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions.
Block Island Arts & Crafts Guild Fair: Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Historical Society lawn. Ten percent of all sales go towards scholarships for students of the Block Island School.
Soundwaves Movies at the Beach: “To Fong Woo, Thanks for Everything!” (PG13), on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. This 1995 comedy stars Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze, and John Leguizamo as three New York City drag queens who go on a road trip. Bring blankets, chairs, food. Free admission, donations appreciated.
Weaving Wednesdays: Free, weekly weaving class at the Spring Street Gallery with Sue Black of Island Fiber Arts. On the lawn, weather permitting, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sandcastle Sundays: Get tips and encouragement from “Martimus” on building sand sculptures. Every Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m. Northern end of Fred Benson Town Beach.
Celebration for Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Supporting Fire Departments: Celebration for first responders of the Harborside Inn fire. Sunday, September 17 at the Manisses Hotel and BI Oyster Bar. First responders and families are welcome at noon at no charge. Public welcome at 1:30 for food, drinks and games. $50. Children under 12, free. To reserve tickets, text (401) 868-0928.
Fire and Rain: A Concert to Benefit the BIVFRD: A concert to benefit the Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department will take place on Friday, September 22 at 6:45 p.m. at Harbor Church. Featuring musicians: The Ukeladies, Steve Lighty, 22 Brides, Steve Miller, Vaux Finnimore, Delaney Schwarzer, Ed McGuirl, and Mac Brown. Suggested donation $10. All proceeds go to the BIVFRD.
B.I. Arts Council Passport to the Arts: The Block Island Arts Council’s Passport to the Arts events takes place September 23, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy open studio tours of island artists, music, poetry, and more. Headquartered under the tent at Champlin’s Marina.
Helping Hands Food Pantry: The first Helping Hands Food Pantry will take place on Wednesday, October 11 at Harbor Church from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pantry will be held every other Wednesday through May.
Senior Ride Service: Open to full-time and seasonal island seniors (60 and over) and persons with special needs as well as caretakers without transportation. Please limit trips to two to three per week. To call for a ride contact Sue at (401) 742-0436 or Vin at (401) 741-1410.
Block Island Historical Society Programs:
Sunday, September 17. Annual Meeting. Weatherly: Stories of Coastal Dwelling. 11 a.m.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
Andy’s Way Bird Walks: Wednesdays. Time changes with the tide. Wednesday, September 20 at 4 p.m. The next Andy’s Way Bird Walk will be September 27 at 1 p.m.
James Stover Exploration Series: Goldenrod Walk. Come enjoy the fields at Dickens Farm during peak goldenrod season. Meet at trail head of Lewis Dickens trail on Dickens Road. Saturday, September 16 at 4 p.m.
Queerness in Nature: Learn about diversity: celebrate nature’s greatest strength. Explore the many ways that nature perpetuates life. Sunday, September 17 at 2 p.m. in conjunction with Block Island Pride. Andy’s Way