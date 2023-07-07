Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan.
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Come read, sing, dance, and play with Ms. Morgan. Ages 3-5.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly.
Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Saturdays at 1 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions – help is available!
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
Caretakers Support Group: The Caregivers Support Group will be meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, July 13 at 4 p.m.. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol. com for questions.
Block Island Arts & Crafts Guild Fair: Sunday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Historical Society lawn. Ten percent of all sales go towards scholarships for students of the Block Island School.
Tunes by the Dunes: Join in the fun at Tunes by the Dunes jam sessions at the Fred Benson Town Beach on Monday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. There will be an introduction to basic ukulele chords followed by a jam session for all instruments and singers at 7 p.m. Bring your enthusiasm and a beach chair for this evening of fun. The next Tunes by the Dunes will be July 24.
Blues on the Block: July 19 with Neal Vitullo and the Vipers. Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next Blues on the Block will be August 20 with The Dave Richardson Band with Joe Potenza.
Soundwaves Movies at the Beach: Soundwaves presents “Top Gun: Maverick” on Tuesday, July 11, at the Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. Movie starts at sunset, currently about 8 p.m. The next movie will be “FernGully: The Last Rainforest,” on July 25. Bring blankets, chairs, food. Free admission, donations appreciated.
Tuesday Night Dinners: There will be free weekly dinners for international and student workers every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Harbor Church.
Weaving Wednesdays: Free, weekly weaving class at the Spring Street Gallery with Sue Black of Island Fiber Arts. On the lawn, weather permitting, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sandcastle Sundays: Get tips and encouragement from “Martimus” on building sand sculptures. Every Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m. Northern end of Fred Benson Town Beach. There will be no session on July 9. Program resumes on Sunday, July 16.
Just for Kids: July 9 at 10 a.m. at Harbor Church. This week’s program is on “Self Care and Safety.” The activity this week will be fabric painting beach bucket hats.
Visit a Block Island Garden Program: The Block Island Gardeners invite you to “Visit a Block Island Garden” on Monday, July 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the home of Eliot and Amy Nerenberg, 1055 Cooneymus Road. Rain date is July 11. Enjoy meandering through vegetable and mature perennial gardens in a lovely setting. The event is free and refreshments will be served. Look for the daffodil markers. For questions, email blockislandgardeners@gmail.com
Free pH Soil Testing and Gardening Help: A URI Cooperative Extension Master Gardener will be available for free pH soil testing, and for gardening questions on Tuesday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Island Free Library.
Senior Ride Service: Open to full-time and seasonal island seniors (60 and over) and persons with special needs as well as caretakers without transportation. Please limit trips to two to three per week. Register by calling Gloria Redlich, Senior Coordinator at (401) 486-9279 or email gloryb311@gmail.com. To call for a ride contact Sue at (401) 742-0436 or Vin at (401) 741-1410.
Block Island Historical Society Programs:
July 13 at 7 p.m.: “Not to be Forgotten: Block Island’s Grand Hotels and Humble Lodgings.”
July 20 at 7 p.m.: “Block Island in the 1950s and 1960s.”
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
James Stover Exploration Series: Salt Marsh Creatures. Come seine and observe unique salt marsh animals. Everyone gets to let a fish go! Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at Andy’s Way.
Night Sky Viewing: Sit or lay back in the mowed circle at Hodge Preserve and enjoy the night sky with an amateur stargazer. Friday July 7 at 9 p.m.
Silent Walks: Take a leisurely evening walk in silence. Meet at Clay Head Trail parking area. Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m.
Trail Less Traveled: Mondays at 8 a.m. Changing locations. July 10: Andy’s Way and West Beach loop. Meet at Andy’s Way.
Seining in Old Harbor: Mondays at 10 a.m. Meet at Mary D. Park.
Bird Banding at the Ocean View Pavilion. Tuesdays at 8 a.m.
Weekly Beach Cleanups: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Changing locations. July 11: Ocean View Pavilion trailhead.
Marsh-Mucking for Kids: Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at Andy’s Way.
Andy’s Way Bird Walks: Thursdays. Time changes with the tide. July 13 at 9 a.m.
Nature Walk and Community Science: Thursday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m. Horseshoe Crab Survey. Andy’s Way.
Art & Nature: Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Ocean View Pavilion. Basic art materials and models provided. All ages welcome.
Not New Boutique: The Saint Andrew Ladies Guild Not New Boutiques will be held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish Center on Spring Street. Donated items (gently used clothing, shoes, pocketbooks, belts and hats) may be dropped off at the Parish Center at the lower level box