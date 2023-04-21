Island Free Library Programs:
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Note: Library will not open until 1 p.m. from Tuesday, April 25, through Friday, April 28, due to staff training.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays May 2-23 at 10:30 a.m.: Music Time with Ms. Carrie. Ages 6 months to 5 years old. Canceled April 25.
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan. Canceled April 26.
Thursdays: 3:00 p.m. After-school storytime. Join in for stories, songs, movement, and snacks. Canceled April 27.
Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Healthy Kids with Kim Gaffett. Ages 0 to 5 along with their caregivers are invited to enjoy a nature walk with our local naturalist. Meet at the library.
Fridays at 1 p.m.: Kids’ Stitch Together. Stop by for an introductory class on learning to knit, crochet, or sew. All ages welcome - bring what you want to work on or get some inspiration.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly. The next date is April 25.
Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m.: Film and Soup. David Attenborough’s “Life on Earth.”
Wednesday, May 3 and 10 at 2 p.m.: Hybrid Zoom or in-person Book Group. Meghan Gilliss’ “Lungfish.” Copies available at the library. All readers welcome.
Wednesdays 5 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions — help is available!
Friday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m.: The Great Friday Night Listen: An evening of poetry. Bring one to share, or just listen.
Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
Throughout the month of April: “Get your green at the Island Free Library.” Check out the plant cutting swap and propagating station. Take a cutting or bring one in. Vegetable and flower seeds are also available.
Celebrate Earth Day with The Sea Breeze on April 22: The Sea Breeze is hosting a multi-part event in celebration of Earth Day. The day starts with a beach clean-up at 9:30 a.m. Meet at the statue of Rebecca, then hike south to Pebbly Beach and then back to The Sea Breeze on Spring Street where you can join a community weaving project and watch how bees work in an observation hive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Light refreshments served, all ages are invited. Free. For more information, call (401) 466-2275.
Beach Grass Planting: Help plant beach grass to strengthen the island’s dunes. Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Meet at Solviken parking area. Bring a pointed stick if you can.
B.I. Leo Lions Club Earth Day Beach Cleanup: Saturday April 22, join others in an island wide beach cleanup. Register between 8 and 10 a.m. at the Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion and choose a location and pick up bags. Collected trash may be dropped off at the pavilion later in the day or on Sunday.
Meet and Greet with the Chief: The public is invited to meet new Police Chief John Lynch on Wednesday, April 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Spring House.
Celebrate Arbor Day at the Block Island School: The Block Island Gardeners will celebrate Arbor Day at the Block Island School with a presentation of sassafras tree saplings to students in Kindergarten through grade 7. Parents and friends are invited to attend. Thursday, April 27, at 9 a.m. Block Island School.
Helping Hands Food Pantry: Wednesday, May 3 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at Harbor Church. The next Helping Hands food pantry will be May 17. La despensa de alimentos será el miércoles 3 mayo las 12 hasta 2:30 p.m. en Harbor Church. El uso de máscara es requerido. Por favor traer bolsas reusables. Si llueve estará en el interior.
Caretakers Support Group: Meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, May 4 at 4 p.m. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions.
Senior Ride Service: Open to full-time and seasonal island seniors (60 and over) and persons with special needs as well as caretakers without transportation. Please limit trips to two to three per week. Register by calling Gloria Redlich, Senior Coordinator at (401) 486-9279 or email gloryb311@gmail. com. To call for a ride contact Sue at (401) 742-0436 or Vin at (401) 741- 1410.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
Crazy-as-a-Coot Bird Walks: Tuesday, May 2 at 8:30 a.m. Contact Kim for location at kim.gaffett@tnc.org. The next walk is scheduled for May 16.
Community Café: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Block Island Community Center. Come socialize, play games, learn a new craft, and more. Sponsored by the Senior Advisory Committee.
Lunch Bunch: The next Lunch Bunch will be May 16. Sponsored by St. Ann’s-by-the-Sea.