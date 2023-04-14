Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays April 18 and May 2 - 23 at 10:30 a.m.: Music Time with Ms. Carrie. Ages 6 months to 5 years old.
Tuesday, April 18 at 5 p.m.: Family Night. Fun for families of kids aged 5 to 12.
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan.
Thursdays: 3:00 p.m. After-school storytime. Join in for stories, songs, movement, and snacks.
Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Healthy Kids with Kim Gaffett. Ages 0 to 5 along with their caregivers are invited to enjoy a nature walk with our local naturalist. Meet at the library.
Fridays at 1 p.m.: Kids’ Stitch Together. Stop by for an introductory class on learning to knit, crochet, or sew. All ages welcome - bring what you want to work on or get some inspiration.
Friday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. Friday Food Fun with Family and Friends. Come make johnnycakes and home-made butter. All materials provided.
*** TEEN PROGRAMS ***
Friday, April 14 at 5 p.m. “Black Panther - The Interactive Movie.” Teens, come shout, cheer, and find your team - Killmonger versus T’Challa - in this interactive movie.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly. The next date is April 23. Wednesdays 5 p.m.
Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions - help is available!
Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
Throughout the month of April: “Get your green at the Island Free Library.” Check out the plant cutting swap and propagating station. Take a cutting or bring one in. Vegetable and flower seeds are also available.
Mental Health First Aid: Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance abuse challenges among adults. This training program will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Island Free Library. Lunch will be provided. Send email to Matthew McCoy at mccoymb@cox.net to register. Participation is limited. Sponsored by NAMI-BI and Island Free Library.
Celebrate Earth Day with The Sea Breeze on April 22: The Sea Breeze is hosting a multi-part event in celebration of Earth Day. The day starts with a beach clean-up at 9:30 a.m. Meet at the statue of Rebecca, then hike south to Pebbly Beach and then back to The Sea Breeze on Spring Street where you can join a community weaving project and watch how bees work in an observation hive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Light refreshments served, all ages are invited. Free. For more information, call (401) 466-2275.
Helping Hands Food Pantry: Wednesday, April 19 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at Harbor Church. The next Helping Hands food pantry will be May 3. La despensa de alimentos será el miércoles 19 abril las 12 hasta 2:30 p.m. en Harbor Church. El uso de máscara es requerido. Por favor traer bolsas reusables. Si llueve estará en el interior.
Caretakers Support Group: Meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, April 20 at 4 p.m. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions.
Senior Ride Service: Open to full-time and seasonal island seniors (60 and over) and persons with special needs as well as caretakers without transportation. Please limit trips to two to three per week. Register by calling Gloria Redlich, Senior Coordinator at (401) 486-9279 or email gloryb311@ gmail.com. To call for a ride contact Sue at (401) 742-0436 or Vin at (401) 741-1410.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
Crazy-as-a-Coot Bird Walks: Tuesday, April 18 at 8:30 a.m. Contact Kim for location at kim.gaffett@tnc.org. The next walk is scheduled for May 2.
Film and Soup: Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. David Attenborough’s “Life on Earth.” Environmental film series at the library. Bring a spoon and cup or bowl. All are welcome.
James Stover Exploration Series: Evening Woodcock Walk. Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. Hodge Family Wildlife Preserve. Contact Kim to sign up at kim.gaffett@tnc.org
Community Café: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Block Island Community Center. Come socialize, play games, learn a new craft, and more. Sponsored by the Senior Advisory Committee.
Lunch Bunch: The next Lunch Bunch will be April 25.
Chili-Chowderfest from the North: The Bo Gempp Shellfish Restoration Fund fundraiser will continue until April 21, or until the offerings run out. Featuring New England clam chowder, lobster bisque, Block Island venison and Maine moose tailgate chili with homemade baked beans, made and flash-frozen in Maine. Pick up at the Neptune House office. Cash donations requested. Donations may be mailed to BGMSRF, P.O. Box 818, Block Island, RI 02807. Text orders to Bob Hoyt at (207) 475-8247.