Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Tuesday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m.: Music Time with Ms. Carrie. Ages 6 months to 5 years old.
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan.
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Come read, sing, dance, and play with Ms. Morgan. Ages 3-5.
Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. Kids’ Robot Games. Come try out a Shero BOLT robot. Grades 3 and up are welcome.
Fridays at 1 p.m.: Kids’ Stitch Together. Stop by for an introductory class on learning to knit, crochet, or sew. All ages welcome - bring what you want to work on or get some inspiration.
Friday, May 30 at 5 p.m.: Family Night - Book Bingo. The crowd favorite is back. Play Bingo and win books. All are welcome.
Saturday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m. Storytime with visiting award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly. The next date is June 6.
Wednesday, May 31 at 2 p.m. Hybrid Book Group, in-person or by Zoom, reading Jacqueline Woodson’s “Red at the Bone.” Copies available at the library. All readers welcome.
Wednesdays 5 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions — help is available!
Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Saturday, June 3 at 4 p.m. Author reading and book signing with award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson.
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
Helping Hands Food Pantry: Wednesday, May 31 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at Harbor Church. Masks required and please bring reusable bags. This will be the last Helping Hands food pantry until fall. La despensa de alimentos será el miércoles 31 mayo las 12 hasta 2:30 p.m. en Harbor Church. El uso de máscara es requerido. Por favor traer bolsas reusables.
Caretakers Support Group: The Caregivers Support Group will be meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, June 1 at 4 p.m.. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions.
Bake, Book & Bloom Sale: On Saturday, May 27, the Friends of the Island Free Library will hold their annual fundraiser, the Bake, Book & Bloom sale at the library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be beautiful offerings from Clark Farms, scrumptious pies and other baked goods and lots of interesting books. It’s always a fun time and we hope to see you there.
Poetry at the Spring Street Gallery: Sunday, May 28 with Jamie Rose. Light refreshments will be served. All welcome. 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Spring Piano Recital: Carrie Todd’s piano students will hold their spring piano recital on Wednesday, May 31, at 7 p.m. at Saint Andrew Parish Center on Spring Street. All are welcome.
High School Student Art Show: Starting Thursday, June 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Spring Street Gallery will showcase some of the work produced by the Block Island high school students. This year’s show will feature two-dimensional painting and drawings as well as a variety of ceramic pieces. Many items will be available for purchase. The artwork will be displayed throughout the weekend.
Spring Fair at Harbor Church: A festival of food, live music, children’s crafts and lots of fun games and prizes. Something for the whole family. Sunday, June 4, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Harbor Church.
Just for Kids: An activity hour for children in Kindergarten through grade 6 where kids can discuss topics that matter, create fun crafts and build friendships. Sunday, June 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. Come paint a bird house and discuss the topic of kindness.
Save the date — BroadbandBI Community Celebration: There will be a celebration of Block Island’s municipal broadband installation on June 5 at the Southeast Lighthouse.
Fred Benson Scholarships: Frederick J. Benson Memorial Scholarship applications are ready for the 2023-24 academic year. Please contact Michele Phelan at (401) 741-6577 or email at michelezphelan@gmail.com to receive the application. The deadline is June 5.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
Crazy-as-a-Coot Bird Walks: Tuesday, June 6 at 8:30 a.m. Contact Kim for location at kim.gaffett@tnc.org. The next walk is scheduled for June 20.
Community Café: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Block Island Community Center. Come socialize, play games, learn a new craft, and more. Sponsored by the Senior Advisory Committee.
Lunch Bunch: The next Lunch Bunch will be Wednesday, May 31, at 12:30 p.m. in the Community Center.
Not New Boutique: Spring is here and it’s time to clean your closets. The St. Andrew Ladies Guild will be accepting donations of clean used clothing, shoes, pocketbooks, hats and belts beginning on May 15. Items may be dropped off at the Parish Center on Spring Street at the lower level box. The first Not New Boutique will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Parish Center, and then every Wednesday starting June 28, throughout July and August.