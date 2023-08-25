Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org. Library
Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Note: The library will be closed from noon on Wednesday, Aug. 30, through noon on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan. No program Aug. 30.
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Come read, sing, dance, and play with Ms. Morgan. Ages 3-5. No program Aug. 31.
Chess with Graham: Come play with chess extraordinaire Graham Watkins! Graham will be at the library on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. through September 2.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly.
Wednesdays at 5 p.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate. No program Aug. 30.
Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Saturdays at 1 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions – help is available!
Caretakers Support Group: The Caregivers Support Group will be meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, September 7 at 4 p.m.. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions.
Block Island Arts & Crafts Guild Fair: Sunday, September 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Historical Society lawn. Ten percent of all sales go towards scholarships for students of the Block Island School.
Soundwaves Movies at the Beach: Soundwaves presents “Beetlejuice” on Sept. 5 at the Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. Movie starts at sunset, currently about 8 p.m. Bring blankets, chairs, food. Free admission, donations appreciated.
Celebrate Conservancy: Annual celebration of conservancy. Saturday, August 26 at 8 a.m. in the meadow across from Peter Wood’s home on Old Mill Road.
Tuesday Night Dinners: There will be free weekly dinners for international and student workers every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Harbor Church.
Weaving Wednesdays: Free, weekly weaving class at the Spring Street Gallery with Sue Black of Island Fiber Arts. On the lawn, weather permitting, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sandcastle Sundays: Get tips and encouragement from “Martimus” on building sand sculptures. Every Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m. Northern end of Fred Benson Town Beach.
Block Island Historical Society Programs:
Thursday, September 7 at 7 p.m.: The Pandemic: Oral Histories.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
Trail Less Traveled: Mondays at 8 a.m. August 28, Dickens Farm. Meet at intersection of Dickens Farm and Cooneymus Roads.
Seining in Old Harbor: Mondays at 10 a.m. Meet at Mary D. Park. If it looks like no one is there, take the path from the park down to the shore.
Bird Banding at the Ocean View Pavilion. Tuesdays at 8 a.m.
Weekly Beach Cleanups: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Changing locations. August 28, Mosquito Beach, aka Dinghy Beach.
Marsh-Mucking for Kids: Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at Andy’s Way.
Introduction to Block Island Orienteering: Wednesday, August 30 at 10 a.m. Turnip Farm Parking Lot. Orienteering is a sport of using only a compass and map to navigate to a desired location. It’s a useful skill should you ever find yourself without service on a trail.
Super Blue Moon Celebration: Wednesday August 30 at 7 p.m. Join us for some blue ice cream and watch the sun set and the Super Blue Moon rise. All are welcome. Ocean View Pavilion.
Andy’s Way Bird Walks: Thursdays. Time changes with the tide. Thursday, August 31 at 4 p.m.
Nature Walk and Community Science: Thursday, August 31 at 11 a.m. Monarch Watch. Meet at Hodge Preserve.
Art & Nature: Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Ocean View Pavilion. Basic art materials and models provided. All ages welcome.
Not New Boutique: The Saint Andrew Ladies Guild Not New Boutiques will be held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish Center on Spring Street. Donated items (gently used clothing, shoes, pocketbooks, belts and hats) may be dropped off at the Parish Center at the lower level box