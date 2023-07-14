Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan. Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Come read, sing, dance, and play with Ms. Morgan. Ages 3-5.
Thursday, July 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.: Dodge Street Night Market at the Library. All ages are invited to check out the pollinator garden, our bee hotel, and read the storywalk around the yard. Ms. Morgan will be on the lawn from 6 to 7 p.m. with a Dodge Street Scavenger Hunt checklist.
Thursday, July 27 at 4 p.m.: Modern Pop Art Experience with Michael Albert. Artist talk and presentation with a hands-on collage workshop. At the end of the event there will be a poster giveaway and signing.
Fridays, July 14, 21, & 28 at 3 p.m.: Comic Book Club. Work on finding your voice through the creation of a comic book. Upon completion, the book will be sent off to be published professionally and returned for keeping. Grades 3-6. Registration is required. Limited to six participants.
Chess on the Lawn - July 18 - 27, from 1:30 - 3 p.m.: Play chess with Rhode Island K-5 Scholastic Chess Champion Gustav on the library lawn. Bring your skill, or come to learn. All ages welcome.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly.
Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Wednesday, July 19 at 2 p.m.: Hybrid Zoom, In-person Book Group. Meg Mitchell Moore’s “The Islanders.” Copies available at the library. All readers welcome.
Thursday, July 20 at 1 p.m.: “Outsmarting Business Sharks,” with Gary Rascoe and Joe Buda. Book talk and presentation by two authors with varied and vast business experience and acumen. Book signing to follow - copies will be available for purchase. Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Saturdays at 1 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions – help is available!
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466- 3233 and she can bring your items to you.
Caretakers Support Group: The Caregivers Support Group will be meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, July 27 at 4 p.m.. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions. Block Island Arts & Crafts Guild Fair: Sunday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Historical Society lawn. Ten percent of all sales go towards scholarships for students of the Block Island School.
Paddleboard Race to Benefit the Mary D. Fund: There will be a paddle board race to benefit the Mary D. Fund on Sunday, July 23, starting at 8 a.m. Race begins across from the Beachead. A lunch for the racers and their families, will be across from the Beachead at 2 p.m., and a Surf Classic for Kids at 3 p.m. at Baby Beach. The awards ceremony will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. Registration will be at the Narragansett Inn beach on Saturday, July 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. Entry fee is $25 for local kids, $45 for other kids, and $70 for adults and professionals. T-shirts and hats available for sale.
Tunes by the Dunes: Join in the fun at Tunes by the Dunes jam sessions at the Fred Benson Town Beach on Monday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. There will be an introduction to basic ukulele chords followed by a jam session for all instruments and singers at 7 p.m. Bring your enthusiasm and a beach chair for this evening of fun. The next Tunes by the Dunes will be August 7.
Blues on the Block: July 19 with Neal Vitullo and the Vipers. Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next Blues on the Block will be August 20 with The Dave Richardson Band with Joe Potenza.
Soundwaves Movies at the Beach: Soundwaves presents “FernGully: The Last Rainforest” on July 25, at the Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. Movie starts at sunset, currently about 8 p.m. The next movie will be “E.T.: The Extraterrestrial” on August 8. Bring blankets, chairs, food. Free admission, donations appreciated.
Tuesday Night Dinners: There will be free weekly dinners for international and student workers every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Harbor Church.
Guitar Lessons with Mac Brown: The Spring Street Gallery will host guitar lessons with Mac Brown on Tuesday, July 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. Instruments provided, or bring your own. Admission is free.
Weaving Wednesdays: Free, weekly weaving class at the Spring Street Gallery with Sue Black of Island Fiber Arts. On the lawn, weather permitting, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sandcastle Sundays: Get tips and encouragement from “Martimus” on building sand sculptures. Every Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m. Northern end of Fred Benson Town Beach.
Block Island Historical Society Programs:
July 20 at 7 p.m.: “Block Island in the 1950s and 1960s.”
July 27 at 7 p.m.: “History of James Sands.”
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
James Stover Exploration Series: Salt Marsh Creatures. Come seine and observe unique salt marsh animals. Everyone gets to let a fish go! Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at Andy’s Way.
Night Sky Viewing: Sit or lay back in the mowed circle at Hodge Preserve and enjoy the night sky with an amateur stargazer. Wednesday, July 19 at 9 p.m.
Trail Less Traveled: Mondays at 8 a.m. Changing locations. July 17: Nathan Mott Loop. Meet at Center Road entrance.
Seining in Old Harbor: Mondays at 10 a.m. Meet at Mary D. Park.
Bird Banding at the Ocean View Pavilion. Tuesdays at 8 a.m.
Weekly Beach Cleanups: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Changing locations. July 18: Coast Guard Beach.
Marsh-Mucking for Kids: Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at Andy’s Way.
Andy’s Way Bird Walks: Thursdays. Time changes with the tide. Thursday, July 20 at 4 p.m.
Nature Walk and Community Science: Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. Bumble Bee Survey. Hodge Preserve. Art & Nature: Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Ocean View Pavilion. Basic art materials and models provided. All ages welcome.
Not New Boutique: The Saint Andrew Ladies Guild Not New Boutiques will be held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish Center on Spring Street. Donated items (gently used clothing, shoes, pocketbooks, belts and hats) may be dropped off at the Parish Center at the lower level box.