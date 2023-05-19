Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays May 23 and 30 at 10:30 a.m.: Music Time with Ms. Carrie. Ages 6 months to 5 years old.
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan.
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Come read, sing, dance, and play with Ms. Morgan. Ages 3-5.
Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. Kids’ Robot Games. Come try out a Shero BOLT robot. Grades 3 and up are welcome.
Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Healthy Kids with Kim Gaffett. Ages 0 to 5 along with their caregivers are invited to enjoy a nature walk with our local naturalist. Meet at the library.
Fridays at 1 p.m.: Kids’ Stitch Together. Stop by for an introductory class on learning to knit, crochet, or sew. All ages welcome - bring what you want to work on or get some inspiration.
Saturday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m. Storytime with visiting award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson.
*** TEEN PROGRAMS ***
Friday, May 19 from 5 - 7 p.m.: Library Underground After Hours. Grades 6 -12 welcome.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly. The next date is May 23.
Wednesday, May 31 at 2 p.m. Hybrid Book Group, in-person or by Zoom, reading Jacqueline Woodson’s “Red at the Bone.” Copies available at the library. All readers welcome.
Wednesdays 5 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions — help is available!
Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Saturday, June 3 at 4 p.m. Author reading and book signing with award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson.
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
Helping Hands Food Pantry: Wednesday, May 31 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at Harbor Church. Masks required and please bring reusable bags. This will be the last Helping Hands food pantry until fall. La despensa de alimentos será el miércoles 31 mayo las 12 hasta 2:30 p.m. en Harbor Church. El uso de máscara es requerido. Por favor traer bolsas reusables.
Caretakers Support Group: The Caregivers Support Group will be meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, June 1 at 4 p.m.. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions.
May Fair and Color Run: The Block Island School Friends May Fair and Color Run is Sunday, May 21 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Block Island School. Games, prizes, cookout, cake walk, bake sale, raffle and fun! All proceeds benefit the Block Island School Friends.
Bake, Book & Bloom Sale: On Saturday, May 27, the Friends of the Island Free Library will hold their annual fundraiser, the Bake, Book & Bloom sale at the library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be beautiful offerings from Clark Farms, scrumptious pies and other baked goods and lots of interesting books. It’s always a fun time and we hope to see you there.
Save the date — BroadbandBI Community Celebration: There will be a celebration of Block Island’s municipal broadband installation on June 5 at the Southeast Lighthouse.
Senior Ride Service: Open to full-time and seasonal island seniors (60 and over) and persons with special needs as well as caretakers without transportation. Please limit trips to two to three per week. Register by calling Gloria Redlich, Senior Coordinator at (401) 486-9279 or email gloryb311@gmail. com. To call for a ride contact Sue at (401) 742-0436 or Vin at (401) 741-1410.
Fred Benson Scholarships: Frederick J. Benson Memorial Scholarship applications are ready for the 2023-24 academic year. Please contact Michele Phelan at (401) 741-6577 or email at michelezphelan@gmail.com to receive the application. The deadline is June 5.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
Crazy-as-a-Coot Bird Walks: Tuesday, June 6 at 8:30 a.m. Contact Kim for location at kim.gaffett@tnc.org. The next walk is scheduled for June 20.
James Stover Exploration Series: Horseshoe Crab Tagging. Andy’s Way, from 9 to 10 a.m. on May 20.
Community Café: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Block Island Community Center. Come socialize, play games, learn a new craft, and more. Sponsored by the Senior Advisory Committee.
Lunch Bunch: The next Lunch Bunch on May 23 will be sponsored by the National Hotel at 12:30 p.m. in the Community Center.
Not New Boutique: Spring is here and it’s time to clean your closets. The St. Andrew Ladies Guild will be accepting donations of clean used clothing, shoes, pocketbooks, hats and belts beginning on May 15. Items may be dropped off at the Parish Center on Spring Street at the lower level box. The first Not New Boutique will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Parish Center, and then every Wednesday starting June 28, throughout July and August.