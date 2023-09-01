Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan.
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Come read, sing, dance, and play with Ms. Morgan. Ages 3-5.
Chess with Graham: Come play with chess extraordinaire Graham Watkins! Graham will be at the library on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. through September 2.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly.
Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Saturdays at 1 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions – help is available!
Caretakers Support Group: The Caregivers Support Group will be meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, September 7 at 4 p.m.. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions.
46th Block Island Lions Club’s Annual Run Around the Block 15k Race: Saturday, September 9. Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Isaac’s Corner. Ends at Fred Benson Town Beach. In-person registration and check-in on Friday, September 8 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Block Island Arts & Crafts Guild Fair: Sunday, September 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Historical Society lawn. Ten percent of all sales go towards scholarships for students of the Block Island School.
Soundwaves Movies at the Beach: Soundwaves presents “Beetlejuice” on Sept. 5 at the Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. Movie starts at sunset, currently about 8 p.m. Bring blankets, chairs, food. Free admission, donations appreciated.
Tuesday Night Dinners: There will be free weekly dinners for international and student workers every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Harbor Church.
Weaving Wednesdays: Free, weekly weaving class at the Spring Street Gallery with Sue Black of Island Fiber Arts. On the lawn, weather permitting, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sandcastle Sundays: Get tips and encouragement from “Martimus” on building sand sculptures. Every Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m. Northern end of Fred Benson Town Beach.
Alzheimer’s Association Walk for Peter and Sandy: Sunday, September 10 at the Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with a ceremony at 11 a.m. and the walk starting at 11:15.
Senior Ride Service: Open to full-time and seasonal island seniors (60 and over) and persons with special needs as well as caretakers without transportation. Please limit trips to two to three per week.
Block Island Historical Society Programs:
Thursday, September 7 at 7 p.m.: The Pandemic: Oral Histories.
Thursday, September 14 at 7 p.m.: Lester’s Vision: A tour of Block Island’s historic monuments connecting the past to every island cruise.
Sunday, September 17: Annual Meeting. Weatherly: Stories of Coastal Dwelling. 11 a.m.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
Andy’s Way Bird Walks: Thursdays. Time changes with the tide. Thursday, September 6 at 8 a.m.. The next Andy’s Way Bird Walk will be September 13 at 1 p.m.
Art & Nature: Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Ocean View Pavilion. Basic art materials and models provided. All ages welcome. The last session is September 1.
James Stover Exploration Series: Goldenrod Walk. Come enjoy the fields at Dickens Farm during peak goldenrod season. Meet at trail head of Lewis Dickens trail on Dickens Road. Saturday, September 16 at 4 p.m.
Queerness in Nature: Learn about diversity: celebrate nature’s greatest strength. Explore the many ways that nature perpetuates life. Sunday, September 17 at 2 p.m. in conjunction with Block Island Pride. Location to be determined.
Not New Boutique: The Saint Andrew Ladies Guild will hold its final Not New Boutique sale for the season on Wednesday, Sept 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish Center on Spring Street. No new donations will be accepted until May 15, 2024. We want to thank all our volunteers for the job well done!