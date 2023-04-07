Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays April 18 and May 2 -23 at 10:30 a.m.: Music Time with Ms. Carrie. Ages 6 months to 5 years old.
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan.
Thursdays: 3:00 p.m. After-school storytime. Join in for stories, songs, movement, and snacks.
Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Healthy Kids with Kim Gaffett. Ages 0 to 5 along with their caregivers enjoy a nature walk with our local naturalist. Meet at the library.
Fridays at 1 p.m. Kids Stitch Together. Stop by for an introductory class on learning to knit, crochet, or sew. All ages welcome - bring what you want to work on or get some inspiration.
Friday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. Friday Food Fun with Family and Friends. Come make johnnycakes and home-made butter. All materials provided.
*** TEEN PROGRAMS ***
Friday, April 14 at 5 p.m. “Black Panther - The Interactive Movie.” Teens, come shout, cheer, and find your team - Killmonger versus T’Challa - in this interactive movie.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly.
Wednesday, April 12 at 2 p.m.: Hybrid Book Group reading Kate Chopin’s “The Story of an Hour” and Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s “The Yellow Wallpaper.” Copies available at the library. All readers welcome.
Wednesdays 5 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions - help is available!
Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
Throughout the month of April: “Get your green at the Island Free Library.” Check out the plant cutting swap and propagating station. Take a cutting or bring one in. Vegetable and flower seeds are also available.
Mental Health First Aid: Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance abuse challenges among adults. This training program will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Island Free Library. Lunch will be provided. Send email to Matthew McCoy at mccoymb@cox.net to register. Participation is limited. Sponsored by NAMI-BI and Island Free Library.
Helping Hands Food Pantry: Wednesday, April 19 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. Masks required and please bring reusable bags. The next Helping Hands food pantry will be May 3. La despensa de alimentos será el miércoles 19 abril las hasta 2:30 p.m. en Harbor Church. El uso de máscara es requerido. Por favor traer bolsas reusables.
Caretakers Support Group: meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, April 20 at 4 p.m. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions.
Senior Ride Service: Open to full-time and seasonal island seniors (60 and over) and persons with special needs as well as caretakers without transportation. Please limit trips to two to three per week. Register by calling Gloria Redlich, Senior Coordinator at (401) 486-9279 or email gloryb311@gmail. com. To call for a ride contact Sue at (401) 742-0436 or Vin at (401) 741-1410.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
Crazy-as-a-Coot Bird Walks: Tuesday, April 18 at 8:30 a.m. Contact Kim for location at kim.gaffett@tnc.org. The next walk is scheduled for May 2.
Film and Soup: Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. David Attenborough’s “Life on Earth.” Environmental film series at the library. Bring a spoon and cup or bowl. All are welcome.
James Stover Exploration Series: Evening Woodcock Walk. Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. Hodge Family Wildlife Preserve. Contact Kim to sign up at kim.gaffett@tnc.org
Community Café: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Block Island Community Center. Come socialize, play games, learn a new craft, and more. Sponsored by the Senior Advisory Committee.
Lunch Bunch: On April 11, at 12:30 p.m., enjoy a lunch of garden salad, lasagna, meatballs, and bread pudding. Sponsored by Phillips Real Estate. Community Center. The next Lunch Bunch will be April 25.
Ladies’ Auxiliary Annual Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny
The annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. at Ball O’Brien Park. For ages 5 and under.
Second Annual Earth Day Fair
Get ready for the second annual Block Island Earth Day Fair. Tuesday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Harbor Church Lawn. In the event of rain, the fair will be inside. At least 17 community organizations will be participating, with music, food, and fun, hands-on exhibits. Come see Block Island’s electric school bus and the B.I. Power Company’s new electric bucket truck.