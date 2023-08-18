Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan.
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Come read, sing, dance, and play with Ms. Morgan. Ages 3-5.
Friday, August 18 at 3 p.m.: Summer Reading Program Finale Party. Come play games, enjoy snacks, and celebrate a summer full of reading - all ages welcome.
Chess with Graham: Come play with chess extraordinaire Graham Watkins! Graham will be at the library on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. through September 2.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly.
Wednesdays at 5 p.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Wednesday, August 23 at 4 p.m.: Scandinavian Giants with Arnold Weinstein. The third in a four-part lecture series on Scandinavian theater, painting, and film, this discussion/presentation focuses on the paintings of Edvard Munch. No previous art knowledge required, all welcome!
Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Saturdays at 1 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions – help is available!
Caretakers Support Group: The Caregivers Support Group will be meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, August 24 at 4 p.m.. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions.
Block Island Arts & Crafts Guild Fair: Sunday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Historical Society lawn. Ten percent of all sales go towards scholarships for students of the Block Island School.
Tunes by the Dunes: Join in the fun at Tunes by the Dunes jam sessions at the Fred Benson Town Beach on Monday, August 21 at 6:30 p.m. There will be an introduction to basic ukulele chords followed by a jam session for all instruments and singers at 7 p.m. Bring your enthusiasm and a beach chair for this evening of fun. The next Tunes by the Dunes will be Sept 4.
Blues on the Block: The last Blues on the Block will be August 23 with the F’n Blues Band.. Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Soundwaves Movies at the Beach: Soundwaves presents “Breakin’” on August 22 at the Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. Movie starts at sunset, currently about 8 p.m. The next movie will be “Beetlejuice” on Sept. 5. Bring blankets, chairs, food. Free admission, donations appreciated.
Celebrate Conservancy: Annual celebration of conservancy. Saturday, August 26 at 8 a.m. in the meadow across from Peter Wood’s home on Old Mill Road.
Tuesday Night Dinners: There will be free weekly dinners for international and student workers every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Harbor Church.
Weaving Wednesdays: Free, weekly weaving class at the Spring Street Gallery with Sue Black of Island Fiber Arts. On the lawn, weather permitting, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sandcastle Sundays: Get tips and encouragement from “Martimus” on building sand sculptures. Every Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m. Northern end of Fred Benson Town Beach.
Block Island Historical Society Programs:
August 24 at 7 p.m.: Finding the Pirate ship Whydah, 1717.
September 7 at 7 p.m.: The Pandemic: Oral Histories.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
Night Sky Viewing: Sit or lay back in the mowed circle at Hodge Preserve and enjoy the night sky with an amateur stargazer. Wednesday, August 23 at 8 p.m.
Trail Less Traveled: Mondays at 8 a.m. August 21, New spur trail. Meet at the Greenway trail entrance on Beacon Hill Road.
Seining in Old Harbor: Mondays at 10 a.m. Meet at Mary D. Park. If it looks like no one is there, take the path from the park down to the shore.
Bird Banding at the Ocean View Pavilion. Tuesdays at 8 a.m.
Weekly Beach Cleanups: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Changing locations. August 22, Cooneymus Beach.
Marsh-Mucking for Kids: Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at Andy’s Way.
Andy’s Way Bird Walks: Thursdays. Time changes with the tide. Thursday, August 24 at 9 a.m.
Nature Walk and Community Science: Thursday, August 24 at 11 a.m. Block Island Ferns. Meet on Lakeside Drive at the Fresh Swamp Trail turnstile.
Art & Nature: Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Ocean View Pavilion. Basic art materials and models provided. All ages welcome.
James Stover Exploration Series: Saturday, August 26 at 10 a.m. Monarch Watch. Come see monarch butterflies up close, and learn about their spectacular migration. Hodge Preserve.
Not New Boutique: The Saint Andrew Ladies Guild Not New Boutiques will be held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish Center on Spring Street. Donated items (gently used clothing, shoes, pocketbooks, belts and hats) may be dropped off at the Parish Center at the lower level box.