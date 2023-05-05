Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays May 2-23 at 10:30 a.m.: Music Time with Ms. Carrie. Ages 6 months to 5 years old.
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan.
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Come read, sing, dance, and play with Ms. Morgan. Ages 3-5.
Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Healthy Kids with Kim Gaffett. Ages 0 to 5 along with their caregivers are invited to enjoy a nature walk with our local naturalist. Meet at the library.
Fridays at 1 p.m.: Kids’ Stitch Together. Stop by for an introductory class on learning to knit, crochet, or sew. All ages welcome - bring what you want to work on or get some inspiration.
Friday, May 5 at 3:30 p.m. Friday Food Fun with Family and Friends. Prepare and construct your own tacos — all materials provided.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly. The next date is May 9.
Wednesday, May 10 at 2 p.m.: Hybrid Zoom or in-person Book Group. Meghan Gilliss’ “Lungfish.” Copies available at the library. All readers welcome.
Wednesdays 5 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions — help is available!
Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.: Block Island Gardeners Clean-up Day. The Gardeners have volunteered to clean up the library’s outdoor spaces in anticipation of summer. Volunteers needed. No green thumb necessary.
Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate. Saturday, May 13 at 3:30 p.m.: Author reading with Meghan Gilliss. A resident of Maine, Gilliss will be at the library reading from her work “Lungfish.” All are welcome. Sponsored by the friends of the IFL.
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
Helping Hands Food Pantry: Wednesday, May 17 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at Harbor Church. La despensa de alimentos será el miércoles 17 mayo las 12 hasta 2:30 p.m. en Harbor Church. El uso de máscara es requerido. Por favor traer bolsas reusables. Caretakers Support Group: Meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, May 18 at 4 p.m. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions.
Senior Ride Service: Open to full-time and seasonal island seniors (60 and over) and persons with special needs as well as caretakers without transportation. Please limit trips to two to three per week. Register by calling Gloria Redlich, Senior Coordinator at (401) 486-9279 or email gloryb311@ gmail.com. To call for a ride contact Sue at (401) 742-0436 or Vin at (401) 741-1410.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
Crazy-as-a-Coot Bird Walks: Tuesday, May 16 at 8:30 a.m. Contact Kim for location at kim.gaffett@tnc.org. The next walk is scheduled for June 6.
Earth Mother’s Day and Pavilion Celebration. Sunday, May 14 from 11:15 a.m. to noon. Ocean View Pavilion.
James Stover Exploration Series: Horseshoe Crab Tagging. Andy’s Way, from 9 to 10 a.m. on May 20.
Community Café: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Block Island Community Center. Come socialize, play games, learn a new craft, and more. Sponsored by the Senior Advisory Committee. On Thursday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m. there will be a AARP program on recognizing fraud. Then on May 18 there will be a special song-writing session with Rhode Island musician Mark Cutler at 1 p.m.
Lunch Bunch: The next Lunch Bunch will be May 9. Sponsored by St. Ann’s-by-the Sea. Meet and have lunch with new Director of Human Services, Kim Einloth. Upcoming lunches will be sponsored by the Town Council on May 16 and the National Hotel on May 23. 12:30 p.m. Community Center.