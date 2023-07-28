Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan.
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Come read, sing, dance, and play with Ms. Morgan. Ages 3-5.
Thursday, August 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.: Dodge Street Night Market at the Library. Family-friendly events on the lawn - check our website for more updates.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly.
Wednesdays at 5 p.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Wednesday, August 9, at 2 p.m.: Hybrid Zoom and in-person Book Group reading Deborah Goodrich Royce’s “Reef Road.” Copies available at the library.
Thursday, August 10, from 5 - 7 pm.: Author Reading and Reception with Deborah Goodrich Royce. Royce will sign books and read from and discuss her latest work, “Reef Road.”
Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate. Saturdays at 1 p.m.
Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions – help is available!
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
Caretakers Support Group: The Caregivers Support Group will be meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, August 10 at 4 p.m.. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol.com for questions.
Block Island Arts & Crafts Guild Fair: Sunday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Historical Society lawn. Ten percent of all sales go towards scholarships for students of the Block Island School.
Tunes by the Dunes: Join in the fun at Tunes by the Dunes jam sessions at the Fred Benson Town Beach on Monday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. There will be an introduction to basic ukulele chords followed by a jam session for all instruments and singers at 7 p.m. Bring your enthusiasm and a beach chair for this evening of fun. The next Tunes by the Dunes will be August 21.
Blues on the Block: August 2 with The Dave Richardson Band with Joe Potenza. Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next Blues on the Block will be August 16 with Otis and the Hurricanes.
Soundwaves Movies at the Beach: Soundwaves presents “ET. the Extra-terrestrial,” on August 8 at the Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. Movie starts at sunset, currently about 8 p.m. The next movie will be “Breakin’” on August 22. Bring blankets, chairs, food. Free admission, donations appreciated.
Tuesday Night Dinners: There will be free weekly dinners for international and student workers every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Harbor Church.
Weaving Wednesdays: Free, weekly weaving class at the Spring Street Gallery with Sue Black of Island Fiber Arts. On the lawn, weather permitting, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sandcastle Sundays: Get tips and encouragement from “Martimus” on building sand sculptures. Every Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m. Northern end of Fred Benson Town Beach.
Block Island Historical Society Programs:
August 10 at 7 p.m.: Patchwork Practicality: Block Island Quilts.
August 17 at 7 p.m.: From Temperance to Tempests: Bar Life on Block Island.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
Night Sky Viewing: Sit or lay back in the mowed circle at Hodge Preserve and enjoy the night sky with an amateur stargazer. Saturday August 12 at 8:30 p.m.
Trail Less Traveled: Mondays at 8 a.m. Changing locations. July 31: Dodge Cemetery Loop. Meet on West Side Road near “old Baptist Church.”
Seining in Old Harbor: Mondays at 10 a.m. Meet at Mary D. Park.
Bird Banding at the Ocean View Pavilion. Tuesdays at 8 a.m.
Weekly Beach Cleanups: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Changing locations. August 1, New Harbor marinas.
Marsh-Mucking for Kids: Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at Andy’s Way.
Silent Walk: Wednesday, August 2 at 8:30 p.m. Clayhead Trail.
Andy’s Way Bird Walks: Thursdays. Time changes with the tide. Thursday, August 3 at 4 p.m.
Nature Walk and Community Science: Thursday, August 3 at 11 a.m. Dragonfly Survey. Meet on Old Mill Road by Shirley’s Pond.
Art & Nature: Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Ocean View Pavilion. Basic art materials and models provided. All ages welcome.
Not New Boutique: The Saint Andrew Ladies Guild Not New Boutiques will be held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish Center on Spring Street. Donated items (gently used clothing, shoes, pocketbooks, belts and hats) may be dropped off at the Parish Center at the lower-level box.