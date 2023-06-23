Island Free Library Programs
The Island Free Library invites everyone to participate in the programs listed below. More information at islandfreelibrary.org.
Library Hours: The Library is open on Tuesday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Thur. and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
*** KIDS’ PROGRAMS ***
Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Story Time for ages 0 to 2. Stories, songs, and fingerplays at the library with Ms. Morgan.
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime. Come read, sing, dance, and play with Ms. Morgan. Ages 3-5.
*** ADULT PROGRAMS ***
Monday, June 26 at 5 p.m.: Jamie Raskin Reading and Reception. Come hear Congressman Jamie Raskin read from his work “Unthinkable.” Book signing to follow.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Memoir Writing Workshop by Zoom. Bring a few pages of your memoir writing to share with the group and give and receive feedback. Sessions will be bi-weekly.
Tuesdays at 5 p.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Wednesday, June 28 at 4 p.m.: “Scandinavian Giants” with Arnold Weinstein. The first in a four-part lecture series on Scandinavian theater, painting and film, this discussion focuses on Ibsen’s plays “Ghosts” and “Little Eyolf.”
Wednesday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m.: Diane Rothbard Margolis Reading and Discussion. Author and co-founder of Cambridge Cohousing, Margolis will read from her work “We Built a Village: Cohousing and the Commons.”
Saturdays at 10 a.m.: Mah Jongg. Come play a game or two. If you don’t know how to play, we will teach you. All are welcome to participate.
Saturdays at 1 p.m. Stitch Together: Bring your projects (knitting, crochet, weaving, or embroidering) for crafting and conversations. All ages and skill levels welcome – bring your problems and questions – help is available!
Island Free Library Book Mobile: Not feeling well or can’t get out of the house? The IFL Book Mobile will bring books, movies, or magazines to you. Please call Judy at (401) 466-3233 and she can bring your items to you.
Caretakers Support Group: The Caregivers Support Group will be meeting in person at the Community Center on Thursday, June 29 at 4 p.m.. Meetings are free of charge and will be held every other week. Contact Kerri Gaffett at kblockisland@aol. com for questions.
Block Island Arts & Crafts Guild Fair: Sunday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Historical Society lawn. Ten percent of all sales go towards scholarships for students of the Block Island School.
ConserFest: Sunday, June 25 at the 1661 Farm and Gardens from 12 to 8 p.m. Featuring DudeManBro, Kat Wright, The Alpaca Gnomes, Fave, and James and the Giants. Admission is $5.
Tunes by the Dunes: Join in the fun for the first-ever Tunes by the Dunes jam session at the Fred Benson Town Beach on Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. There will be an introduction to basic ukulele chords followed by a jam session for all instruments and singers at 7 p.m. Bring your enthusiasm and a beach chair for this evening of fun. The next Tunes by the Dunes will be July 10.
Free pH Soil Testing and Gardening Help: A URI Cooperative Extension Master Gardener will be available for free soil pH testing and gardening advice on Tues. June 27, from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Island Free Library.
Tour the ReBlock Island Project: The Block Island Gardeners invite members and prospective members to a private tour of the ReBlock Island Project at the McCluskey Family property at 1046 Champlin Road on Tues. June 27 at 10 a.m. The ReBlock Island is a long-term conservation project that has been underway for three years. Wear a hat, bring water, and follow the daffodils.
Soundwaves Movies at the Beach: The first Soundwaves movie will be “Licorice Pizza” on Tuesday, June 27 at the Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion. Movie starts at sunset, currently about 8 p.m. The next movie will be “Top Gun: Maverick,” on July 11. Bring blankets, chairs, food. Free admission, donations appreciated.
Friends of the IFL present author Diane Margolis: Diane Margolis will read from her book, “We Built a Village,” followed by a question and answer session on Wed. June 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the library. Cohousing, a form of communal living that clusters around a shared common space, began about 50 years ago in Denmark. “We Built a Village” describes an early cohousing community in Cambridge, Mass. and how those involved simultaneously built their homes and their social structure.
Block Island Lions Club Golf Tournament: Monday July 10 at Richmond Country Club. Depart on the 8:15 boat, and return at 5. Tournament starts at 10 a.m. and the cost is $120. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund and educational enrichment programs at the B.I. School. Contact Rob Closter at (401) 742-7747 by July 1 to sign up.
Tuesday Night Dinners: There will be free weekly dinners for international and student workers every Tuesday night, beginning on June 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Harbor Church.
Senior Ride Service: Open to full-time and seasonal island seniors (60 and over) and persons with special needs as well as caretakers without transportation. Please limit trips to two to three per week. Register by calling Gloria Redlich, Senior Coordinator at (401) 486-9279 or email gloryb311@gmail.com. To call for a ride contact Sue at (401) 742-0436 or Vin at (401) 741-1410.
The Nature Conservancy and Block Island Conservancy present:
James Stover Exploration Series: Salt Marsh Creatures. Come seine and observe unique salt marsh animals. Everyone gets to let a fish go! Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at Andy’s Way.
Night Sky Viewing: Sit or lay back in the mowed circle at Hodge Preserve and enjoy the night sky with an amateur stargazer. Friday July 7 at 9 p.m.
Silent Walks: Take a leisurely evening walk in silence. Meet at Clay Head Trail parking area. Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m.
Trail Less Traveled: Mondays at 8 a.m. Changing locations.
Seining in Old Harbor: Mondays at 10 a.m. Meet at Mary D. Park.
Bird Banding at the Ocean View Pavilion. Tuesdays at 8 a.m.
Weekly Beach Cleanups: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Changing locations. June 27 at Settlers’ Rock.
Marsh-Mucking for Kids: Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at Andy’s Way.
Andys’ Way Bird Walks: Thursdays. Time changes with the tide. June 29 at 9 a.m.
Nature Walk and Community Science: Thursday, June 29 at 11 a.m. Shorebird monitoring at Andy’s Way.
Art & Nature: Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Ocean View Pavilion. Basic art materials and models provided. All ages welcome.
Not New Boutique: The Saint Andrew Ladies Guild Not New Boutiques will be held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish Center on Spring Street. Donated items (gently used clothing, shoes, pocketbooks, belts and hats) may be dropped off at the Parish Center at the lower level box.