BAPTIST
HARBOR CHURCH
Water Street (401) 466-5940
Rev. Peter Preiser
Sunday 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Also streaming live on Facebook page (Harbor Church - Block Island, RI).
CATHOLIC
ST. ANDREW CHURCH
Rev. Joseph Protano Jr.
(401) 466-5519
All services at the Chapel St. Church.
Weekend: Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Weekdays: Monday – Thursday 8 a.m.
The Sacrament of Reconciliation (confessions), Sat. 4:15 - 4:45 p.m. or by appointment. Call 466-5519.
In-person worship at full capacity. Non-vaccinated, please wear a mask.
EPISCOPAL
ST. ANN’S BY-THE-SEA
Spring Street (401) 466-2911
Rev. Eletha Buote-Greig
stannsbythesea.org / Sunday at 9 a.m.
Services streamed live on Facebook page (St. Ann’s by-the-Sea).
JEWISH
CONGREGATION SONS & DAUGHTERS OF RUTH
Regular summer services start at 8 p.m. on Fridays at St. Andrew Parish Center, 22 Spring St. All branches of Judaism are welcome and included. For more information contact Sherri Maxman at 917-957-8459, sherri@bway.net or Elliot Taubman at 401-439-0003, etbi@icloud.com.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
Message for Friday, June 30: I AM – What does it mean when God says that you are sealed? (401) 466-5550