BAPTIST
HARBOR CHURCH
Water Street (401) 466-5940
Rev. Peter Preiser harborchurchblockisland.net
Sunday 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Also streaming live on Facebook page (Harbor Church - Block Island, RI).
HOLY WEEK AND EASTER:
Maundy Thursday, Apr. 6. 5:30 p.m.
Last Supper Potluck Dinner. Good Friday, Apr. 7. 6:30 p.m.
Contemplative Worship Service. Easter Sunday, Apr. 9: 6 a.m. Sunrise Celebration at Spring House.
9 a.m. Ecumenical Choir Easter Concert.
10 a.m. Easter Worship Service.
11 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt, North Lawn.
CATHOLIC
ST. ANDREW CHURCH
Rev. Joseph Protano Jr. (401) 466-5519 Saintandrewblockisland.com
All services at the Parish Center, 22 Spring Street.
The Sacrament of Reconciliation (confessions), Sat. 4:15 - 4:45 p.m. or by appointment. Call 466-5519.
In-person worship at full capacity. Non-vaccinated, please wear a mask.
HOLY WEEK AND EASTER:
At the Parish Center, 22 Spring St.:
Palm Sunday, Apr. 2. 10 a.m. Blessing and distribution of palms.
Mon. - Wed. 8 a.m. Daily Mass.
Holy Thursday, Apr. 6: Eucharist, 7 p.m.
Good Friday, Apr. 7: Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m.;
Good Friday Mass, 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday, Apr. 8. 7 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass.
At the Chapel St. Church: Easter Sunday, Apr. 9. 10 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection.
EPISCOPAL
ST. ANN’S BY-THE-SEA
Spring Street (401) 466-2911 Rev. Eletha Buote-Greig stannsbythesea.org Services streamed live on Facebook page (St. Ann’s by-the-Sea).
HOLY WEEK AND EASTER:
Palm Sunday, Apr. 2. 9 a.m. Passion Gospel and Holy Eucharist.
Good Friday, Apr. 7. 7 p.m. Good Friday liturgy with Taize music.
Easter Sunday, Apr. 9. 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist.
JEWISH
CONGREGATION SONS & DAUGHTERS OF RUTH
Shabbat services are scheduled to resume on Memorial Day weekend. For more info contact Sherri Maxman at 917-957-8459, sherri@bway.net; or Elliot Taubman at 401-439-0003, etbi@icloud.com.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
Message for Sunday, April 2: The Spirituality Puzzle – What is the purpose of water baptism? (401) 466-5550