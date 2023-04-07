BAPTIST
HARBOR CHURCH
Water Street (401) 466-5940
Rev. Peter Preiser
Sunday 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Also streaming live on Facebook page (Harbor Church - Block Island, RI).
HOLY WEEK AND EASTER:
Good Friday, Apr. 7. 6:30 p.m. Contemplative Worship Service.
Easter Sunday, Apr. 9: 6 a.m. Sunrise Celebration at Spring House.
9 a.m. Ecumenical Choir Easter Concert.
10 a.m. Easter Worship Service.
11 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt, North Lawn.
CATHOLIC
ST. ANDREW CHURCH
Rev. Joseph Protano Jr.
(401) 466-5519
All services at the Parish Center, 22 Spring Street.
The Sacrament of Reconciliation (confessions), Sat. 4:15 - 4:45 p.m. or by appointment. Call 466-5519.
In-person worship at full capacity. Non-vaccinated, please wear a mask.
HOLY WEEK AND EASTER: At the Parish Center, 22 Spring St.:
Good Friday, Apr. 7: Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m.;
Good Friday Mass, 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday, Apr. 8. 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil Mass. At the Chapel St. Church: Easter Sunday, Apr. 9. 10 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection.
EPISCOPAL
ST. ANN’S BY-THE-SEA
Spring Street
(401) 466-2911
Rev. Eletha Buote-Greig stannsbythesea.org
Services streamed live on Facebook page (St. Ann’s by-the-Sea).
HOLY WEEK AND EASTER:
Good Friday, Apr. 7. 7 p.m. Good Friday liturgy with Taize music.
Easter Sunday, Apr. 9. 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist.
JEWISH CONGREGATION
SONS & DAUGHTERS OF RUTH
Shabbat services are scheduled to resume on Memorial Day weekend. For more info contact Sherri Maxman at 917-957-8459, sherri@bway.net; or Elliot Taubman at 401-439-0003, etbi@icloud.com.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
Message for Friday, April 7: The Spirituality Puzzle – Are godly works necessary in the salvation process? (401) 466-5550