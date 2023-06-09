BAPTIST
HARBOR CHURCH
Water Street (401) 466-5940
Rev. Peter Preiser
Sunday 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Also streaming live on Facebook page (Harbor Church - Block Island, RI).
CATHOLIC
ST. ANDREW CHURCH
Rev. Joseph Protano Jr.
(401) 466-5519
Weekend Masses at Chapel St. Church Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. Weekday Masses at Parish Center, 22 Spring St. Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation (confessions), Sat. 4:15 - 4:45 p.m. or by appointment. Call 466-5519.
In-person worship at full capacity. Non-vaccinated, please wear a mask.
EPISCOPAL
ST. ANN’S BY-THE-SEA
Spring Street (401) 466-2911
Rev. Eletha Buote-Greig
Sunday at 9 a.m. Services streamed live on Facebook page (St. Ann’s by-the-Sea).
JEWISH CONGREGATION
SONS & DAUGHTERS OF RUTH
Shabbat services will resume on Friday, June 30. For more info contact Sherri Maxman at 917-957-8459, sherri@ bway.net; or Elliot Taubman at 401-439-0003, etbi@icloud.com.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
Message for Friday, June 9: I AM — Was salvation conditioned on obedience to the Mosaic Law in Old Testament times? (401) 466-5550