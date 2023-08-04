Block Island Depot
Block Island Grocery, 466-2949
Mon. - Sun. 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Block Island Medical Center, 466-2974
Dial 911 for emergencies 24 hours a day.
Mon. - Fri. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Block Island Times, 466-2222, 466-5040
Mon. - Thurs. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Island Free Library, 466-3233
Tues. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wed. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sat. 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sun. - Mon. CLOSED
Island Hardware & Supply, 466-5831
Mon. - Sat. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
M & C Gas Station, 466-2977
Mon. - Sat. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m
Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Post Office, 466-7733
Mon. - Fri., Window Service: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Lobby hours: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Sat., Window Service: 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sat. Lobby hours: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Mail Dispatch (outgoing: changes with boat schedule) Mon. 2 p.m., Tues. 2 p.m., Wed. 2 p.m., Thurs. 2 p.m., Fri. 2 p.m., Sat. 2 p.m.
Red Bird Package, Store 466-2441
Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tiny’s Old Town Lumber, 466-2124
Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sat. 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sun. CLOSED
Town Hall, 466-3200
Mon. - Fri. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information visit www.newshorehamri.gov
Shellfish licenses: Harbors Office at Boat Basin Daily: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Transfer Station, 466-2864
Daily 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
CLOSED Thursdays
Washington Trust, 466-7710
Monday - Wednesday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Thursday & Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.