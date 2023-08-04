In April of 2023, history was discovered on the ocean floor off Old Saybrook, Connecticut. If this 100-foot-long metal vessel, submerged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1946, looked like something out of a science-fiction movie there was good reason. The submarine, which retained a range of unique design features, including wheels to drive along the ocean’s bottom and escape hatches for divers to enter and exit while submerged, might seem radical for the 1940s when it was purposely scuttled. The design was not a World War II project representing an avenue of technology not pursued, but a concept devised when most Americans were more comfortable harnessing a horse than filling up a gasoline tank.
The vessel stemmed from the imagination of one Simon Lake, who as a young boy read the stories of Jules Verne. This is the same Jules Verne that sparked the imagination of the fictional Doc Brown in the movie series “Back to the Future” to convert a DeLorean into a time machine. The recent discovery of the Defender in the murky waters some 150 feet below the surface of the Long Island Sound represents in intriguing technological window into Theodore Roosevelt and the U.S. Navy’s interest in pursuing the role of submarines in the century that lay ahead. This metal carcass also sheds light onto a few days of the history of the Great Salt Pond, when a young lady from Kansas visited Block Island in the latter portion of the fascinating decade known as the Roaring 20s.
* * * * *
A July afternoon in 1929 appeared like any other summer day on Block Island’s Great Salt Pond. The first indication of the uniqueness of this day came from the drone of an aircraft engine. As this was an amphibian plane, meaning it landed on water, several passes were made to position for the best water landing into the wind on the surface of the Great Salt Pond. The craft, which was part of the fleet of New York Suburban Airline, had left Rye, New York only 80 minutes earlier and landed on a nearly empty water feature.
It was no overstatement to say one of the passengers onboard the plane was one of the most famous people in the world. She was a bestselling author noted for recounting her adventures in flight. It was ironic that Amelia Earhart was a passenger on this craft and not the pilot, as she was the first female pilot to successfully fly across the Atlantic. But this adventurous woman was not visiting the Great Salt Pond to fly but to dive.
Born in Atchison, Kansas in 1897, Amelia sought out adventure from an early age. In 1904, after attending the World’s Fair in St. Louis and seeing a roller coaster for the first time, the seven-year-old Amelia constructed a homemade version involving the top of her parent’s home. The experience of surviving the improvised car tipping over on the edge of the roof of the house, she later recalled, felt “just like flying.” In 1928 she successfully became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic, becoming a global celebrity. She wrote about her adventure in the book “20 Hrs. 40 Min.,” which was the time of the flight. Three years after her visit to Block Island, she would cross the Atlantic again in under 15 hours. Later, she would become the first person (woman or man) to cross the Pacific Ocean from Hawaii to California, solo.
The answer to the reason for her Block Island vacation was an experimental submarine docked in Connecticut, which was heading to the Great Salt Pond the next day. Constructed in 1907 by an eccentric millionaire, the 92-foot-long submarine named the Defender was rumored to be the result of a daydream after reading Jules Verne’s 1872 classic novel “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.” The craft was an experimental submarine designed with salvaging shipwrecks in mind. While salvaging Block Island had a long, storied history, this craft proposed to salvage not from the surface but from a platform on the bottom of the ocean.
The owner, in seeking to attract attention to his concept, enlisted the persona of the world’s most famous female pilot. The term “aviatrix” was used in contemporary articles covering her visit. One newspaper started the article covering her visit with, “Miss Amelia Earhart, famous transatlantic aviatrix, who arrived at New Harbor, Block Island, with a party of friends late yesterday afternoon, will exchange her trim flying suit for a heavy diving outfit this morning when she temporarily assumes the role of a deep-sea diver.”
Once the boat was docked, a car transported her to the Narragansett Inn where a celebratory dinner was held in her honor. After dinner, island resident Sam Mott gave her a VIP tour of the island. She settled in early in her room at the Narragansett as the next day included several Block Island adventures. The following morning began with a sword fishing trip with islander Capt. Harry Smith on the vessel Carnegie II at 6:30 a.m. With the fishing trip completed, Earhart boarded the experimental submarine the Defender and this cohort cruised out of the Great Salt Pond toward the west side of Block Island. Donning a diving suit and large bell helmet, she successfully completed a 12-minute dive off Block Island’s western shore. When reporters attempted to elevate her status as a female diver, she quickly retorted, “It was absolutely nothing. Many women have gone deeper and stayed longer.”
After Earhart’s brief Block Island adventure, which commenced and concluded with the massive amphibian aircraft on the surface of the Great Salt Pond, she continued pushing the envelope. In 1937 she disappeared in New Guinea while attempting to circumnavigate the earth. She was just 39 and 3 weeks short of her 40th birthday. While multiple efforts have been made to recover her body and portions of her aircraft, these have never been successfully located. She perished as she lived, which was pushing the boundaries forward, whether as an aviatrix or vacationing on Block Island.