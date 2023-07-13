NEW LISTING Welcome to your dream home in the heart of a charming neighborhood near Old Harbor and Crescent Beach. This well-maintained & comfortable residence offers the perfect combination of space, functionality, and location.
Upon entering, you'll be greeted by the warm and inviting atmosphere. The spacious kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's delight and the breakfast nook offers a bright & cheerful space to enjoy your morning coffee. Adjacent to the kitchen, you'll find a dining room and a cozy den. Also on this level is a comfortable bedroom and full bath, making it ideal for guests or accommodating multi-generational living.
On the 2nd floor, you'll discover a true oasis - the primary bedroom with privacy, space, and an ensuite bath, creating a haven for relaxation. Two more bedrooms with a shared hallway bath make it perfect for families or hosting overnight guests.
The lower level of this home offers a delightful surprise - a large family room with doors leading to the outside. This versatile space is perfect for entertaining friends, hosting family gatherings, or simply unwinding after a long day. The seamless transition to the outdoors allows for easy access to enjoy the serenity of nature in the backyard.
Location-wise, this residence is a true gem - enjoy the coastal lifestyle at your fingertips! Explore charming shops, savor local cuisine, or take a stroll along the beach - all within a short distance from your doorstep.
Proven rental history at $9800/week. New photos coming soon.
210 Old Town Road, Block Island, RI
4 Bedrooms
3 Bathrooms
2,664 SF
Asking $2,100,000
Contact: Michele Phelan, Listing Agent
401-741-6577