What's New at The Block Island Times?

Everyone here at the Block Island Times is excited about the changes in our advertising departments.
As you know, BIT is locally run, along with The Westerly Sun, The Mystic River Press, The Express Southern RI Newspapers, The Independent, The Woonsocket Call and the Pawtucket Times.
This gives advertisers the opportunity to reach more than 300,000 LOCAL readers in print and on line! But did you also know that we can help advertisers reach potential customers wherever they are with our digital capabilities?
Our 4 advertising departments have combined to create one full service marketing agency now known as RI Media Group. Better able to showcase everything we can do. Give a call or email, we are happy to tell you more!
Call: 789-9744 x 115 or cscholtz@ri-mediagroup.com