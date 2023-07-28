Like the island overall, clamming seemed to get off to a slow start. But, with the return of sunshine, it is now in full swing.

We are seeing a lot of first time clammers. Many are young families with children. Clamming is a great outdoor activity that people of almost any age can partake in. In addition to the Easter egg effect of finding a clam, it offers an opportunity for children to learn about the abundance of marine life that is found on the flats - from the birds, to seashells, and variety of crabs, etc.