Like the island overall, clamming seemed to get off to a slow start. But, with the return of sunshine, it is now in full swing.
We are seeing a lot of first time clammers. Many are young families with children. Clamming is a great outdoor activity that people of almost any age can partake in. In addition to the Easter egg effect of finding a clam, it offers an opportunity for children to learn about the abundance of marine life that is found on the flats - from the birds, to seashells, and variety of crabs, etc.
One of the most popular and abundant marine creatures we see and discuss is the horseshoe crab. The abandoned molted shells pile up in the grass at the northeast edge of the pond. Live ones are found by the thousands, buried in the same substrate as the clams - every size from thumbnail to pie plate. It's very special when one is found with a tag. By reporting the tag number, you will be told when, where and who tagged it. Some of the horseshoe crabs found here came from as far away as Virginia. It's a bit sad to sometimes see one get pierced by a clam rake. But their revenge is often had when the “hand” and “foot” clammers get stabbed by the shell barbs while digging. Not a day goes by without hearing someone shrieking or cussing when that occurs.
There is an unusual number of terns this year and they seem to have become used to having humans nearby. They sit at the water’s edge on their little sandbar island just feet from the clammers. Their ceaseless squawking rises in volume in direct proportion to how close a clammer gets to them.
This year's seagull chicks are ever-present on the water's edge, unable to fly yet, but slowly learning how to hunt for food. Every so often you see one dip or dive for a crab but only occasionally are they successful. A parent or two is never far off and will make themselves known should they perceive there is a threat. The only threat to the chicks that we observe is the loose dogs that visiting boaters bring to shore to let them relieve themselves and get in a run. This scene occurs several times a day, despite there being signs all over saying “loose dogs are prohibited.”
Blue crabs have not been seen in great numbers, yet. This may be due to the lack of consistently hot weather. Spider crabs are abundant but rarely appear to the clammers. Of course, the invasive green crabs are everywhere and despite our efforts at trapping them, they thrive. We recently have begun to supply a local restaurant with green crabs as an additive to their garden fertilizer. More to come on that in a future story.
If you venture out to the most northeastern corner of the harbor you will see many white stakes surrounding squares of netting. This is the Shellfish Commission’s project experimenting on the feasibility of restoring the soft-shell clams, whose population is extremely low. The netting covering the clam “seeds” is to protect them from the green crabs.
One of the fun parts of the shellfish warden’s job is to observe the endless apparatus that clammers create for raking and holding clams. Every day you see something different. American ingenuity at its best. With meeting so many clammers each day, it’s not easy remembering names, so it's often the modified rake or unusual container that triggers the memory of a previous encounter.
License compliance is up from last year, but we are still finding way too many undersized clams in containers. The excuse of “I was going to check them at the end,” which we hear every day, is not acceptable. The two most egregious violations this year were 90-plus and 180-plus undersized clams. Most times it involves only a few. But there should be zero. In June we posted reminder signs at the most popular entrance points and at the Harbors shack. Time will tell if they have a positive effect on compliance.
While on the subject, this year we are writing more violations with fines than in years past. Every encounter is different, and we listen and consider each person’s situation, but the protection of the shellfish is vitally important to the island and we will not hesitate to issue a citation and fine if warranted. Thank you to everyone who is vigilant about their measuring and releasing. In the end it's all about protecting the resource to ensure there are clams for generations to come.