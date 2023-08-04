It was 7 a.m. when volunteers came into the swim area setting up tables, tents, organizing registration areas, carrying heavy supplies down to the beach, and setting up the swim course. What an amazing group of volunteers, arriving just after a major thunderstorm had passed.
On Saturday, July 29, the Committee for the Great Salt Pond’s eighth annual Great Salt Pond swim took place at Andy’s Way, and was a great success! In addition to creating awareness of this great resource, this is a fundraiser to supplement the water testing program in the recreational swim area. 145 swimmers signed up for the event (the largest group ever), ranging in ages from 10 to 83. The first person out of the water was Logan Hellwig.
The weather Saturday morning at around 5 a.m. started out with flashes of lightning, strong winds, and thunder. The Great Salt Pond looked like the Atlantic Ocean with strong swells and whitecaps. Viewing the weather radar-map it was comforting to see that this particular storm would soon be gone. At 7 a.m. preparations for the swim had begun, and by 8:45 a.m. another pocket of rain was moving toward Block Island, but by the time the swimmers arrived on-site the sun was shining with a significant breeze blowing in from the west.
The combination of the wind and chop created a challenge for swimmers on their way out toward Beane Point but assisted them on their way back. Swimmers were in the water at 11 a.m. for the swim, which brought people of all ages and swimming abilities together, since this is not a timed event or a race. There were triathletes, college swimmers, leisurely swimmers, and those who were there to socialize with their friends. There were families from as far away as the United Kingdom and Ireland swimming in the event. This has truly become a community event with an audience of friends and relatives sitting in beach chairs, cheering for the swimmers, a Block Island tradition and yearly event.
More pictures from the swim can be viewed on the Committee for the Great Salt Pond’s website: www.CGSPBlockisland.org.
The Great Salt Pond Swim – 9 will take place at Andy’s Way on Saturday, July 27, 2024. You can sign up for the swim at www. CGSPBlockisland.org - click 2024 Swim (where you will find a participant packet) - click Register. Registration is also available on Active.com. The registration fee is $60.00. On-line registration will open October 1, 2023 and on-site registration will also be available. See you July 27, 2024 at Andy’s Way!