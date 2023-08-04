It was 7 a.m. when volunteers came into the swim area setting up tables, tents, organizing registration areas, carrying heavy supplies down to the beach, and setting up the swim course. What an amazing group of volunteers, arriving just after a major thunderstorm had passed.

On Saturday, July 29, the Committee for the Great Salt Pond’s eighth annual Great Salt Pond swim took place at Andy’s Way, and was a great success! In addition to creating awareness of this great resource, this is a fundraiser to supplement the water testing program in the recreational swim area. 145 swimmers signed up for the event (the largest group ever), ranging in ages from 10 to 83. The first person out of the water was Logan Hellwig.