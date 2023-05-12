The Block Island Hurricanes’ middle school boys faced a polished and deep Gaudet Middle School baseball team Saturday, May 6, on a day made for spring baseball. And parents and fellow classmates turned out in impressive numbers to cheer and soak in the 70’s sunshine.
The ‘Canes played strong for the first five innings, scoring three times. But the Middletown team’s deep bench and fresh pitching took over, leading them to a decisive win as they built on their five early runs.
The four visiting coaches, attired in full Middletown-blue uniforms, heaped incredible praise on the condition of the grass and fields at Heinz Field.
“It’s the lushest field we have played on in years,” said coach Dave Travers. Widely traveled game umpire Tim Montle also chimed in with plenty of complements on the field conditions, while taking the time during the game to address many of the players individually with tips to improve.
Following the game, the team had a quick picnic lunch, were driven to Mohegan Bluffs for pictures, and then to town for ice cream. The players raved about the day as the best they’ve ever had.