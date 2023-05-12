The Block Island Hurricanes’ middle school boys faced a polished and deep Gaudet Middle School baseball team Saturday, May 6, on a day made for spring baseball. And parents and fellow classmates turned out in impressive numbers to cheer and soak in the 70’s sunshine.

The ‘Canes played strong for the first five innings, scoring three times. But the Middletown team’s deep bench and fresh pitching took over, leading them to a decisive win as they built on their five early runs.