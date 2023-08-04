The Sea Level Rise Committee welcomed coastal geologist Bryan Oakley to its meeting on Tuesday, August 1, not for a formal presentation, but just more for a “conversation” and a bit of guidance on where the committee was going.
Although he is a professor at Eastern Connecticut University, Oakley, who attended the University of Rhode Island, has spent (at least) the last decade studying the Rhode Island coast, and Block Island in particular. Why? The Rhode Island coast is more accessible than Connecticut’s, and more “interesting,” too, he says.
Oakley has three ongoing projects on Block Island, including beach profiling, historic shoreline mapping, and bluff erosion mapping. Unlike other areas of the state, Block Island had no previous “data sets” to measure change. The only available references to form some sort of a benchmark are some maps from 1952.
Beach profiling started in June, 2013 after Hurricane Sandy hit the island the previous fall. As a community science project, local volunteers Nigel Grindley, Cathy Joyce, Judy Gray and Jules Craynock have been doing beach profiling utilizing the Modified Emery Method, also known as “two sticks and a string,” and feeding Oakley the data they collect. (Both Grindley and Gray are also members of the Sea Level Rise Committee.)
Beach profiling is regularly done at seven sites on the island, and less frequently at two others. When the project started, profiling was done once a month until the end of 2016. Now it is done quarterly.
The change in elevation of the beach is measured every two meters from a fixed starting point. By graphing the data, changes in the profile over time emerge. Oakley told those assembled that there was a “marked increase in deposition,” along Crescent Beach, while there had been very little change at Cooneymus, and “some” deposition at Charlestown Beach. West Beach, however, has experienced erosion, with the shoreline having receded since 2013 by approximately seven meters.
When asked about the West Beach revetment that was built post-Sandy to contain the debris leaking out of the old town dump, Oakley said “It wasn’t what I would have done.” West Side Beach has lost a lot of sediment over the past 20 years, and currently has no source of sand for replenishment.
“Even if you put in Taylor Swift-sized rocks,” said Oakley, there would still be erosion on both sides of the revetment, which could eventually make the revetment stick out into the ocean like a peninsula. The issue there, he said, relates to a lack of “sediment supply.”
In keeping with winds and currents, sediment, or sand, comes from the bluffs south of the entrance into the Great Salt Pond. The sand “comes off of Grace’s Cove and gets caught at the jetty,” explained Oakley. “Then it goes around into the channel and gets dredged” periodically.
Later in the meeting, the subject of “the cut” came up again, and what was the “cost of that erosion.”
Oakley said he wasn’t a coastal economist, so doesn’t perform cost analysis, but to the north at West Beach, “obviously it has a big impact….but the cost to intervene would be high.”
When asked if the dredged sand could be used to replenish the sand at West Beach, Oakley said the concern would be damaging the colony of eel grass just offshore. (Eel grass helps to dissipate wave energy as well as supporting juvenile fish and shellfish.)
“There’s not an easy way to get sand onto that beach,” said Oakley.
“What do you think is the best way to protect our dunes?” was another question.
Oakley answered that the “best defense is what’s is there already,” meaning vegetation, which traps sand. Snow-fencing, he added, does somewhat the same thing, but can cause the dune to form “a really tall single ridge.”
As for closing breaks in the dunes, Oakley was not in favor of it. During a storm, he said, “sediment goes from the front, and fills in in the back. You actually see more erosion without paths,” he said, as those dissipate wave force. So do hollows and swales, he added.
Between the Fred Benson Town Beach Pavilion, which the Sea Level Rise Committee feels is a vulnerable area, and points north, the dunes have come back well from Sandy. “You need a dune big enough to withstand a storm,” he said. “All those dunes pass that test.”
As for the southern section of Corn Neck Road, which got washed out and destroyed during Sandy, Oakley was asked if there was “any kind of natural solution that makes any sense at all.”
“There isn’t a dune there for a reason,” said Oakley. He said he didn’t know if that was because of the wave action, but “It’s a really high-energy shoreline during storms. I don’t think putting a dune there would help.”
After Sandy, the road in the area was built higher with a revetment installed along the shore from just past the gas station on Corn Neck Road, almost all the way up to Beach Avenue. The rocks were covered with cloth, and then sand. Beach grass was planted, and roses, but the stand still tends to blow off the top each winter, and get washed away on the beach side with every storm.
“It’s a tough stretch,” said Oakley, “and has been since 1952.”