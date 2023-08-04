Crescent Beach dunes

Almost a decade after Hurricane Sandy did significant damage to the eastern shore of Block Island, the dunes have made a slow but steady recovery. Shown here are dunes between Fred Benson Town Beach and Scotch Beach. See story below on how citizen (and professional) scientists are monitoring their progress. (Photo: R. Meyer)

The Sea Level Rise Committee welcomed coastal geologist Bryan Oakley to its meeting on Tuesday, August 1, not for a formal presentation, but just more for a “conversation” and a bit of guidance on where the committee was going.

Although he is a professor at Eastern Connecticut University, Oakley, who attended the University of Rhode Island, has spent (at least) the last decade studying the Rhode Island coast, and Block Island in particular. Why? The Rhode Island coast is more accessible than Connecticut’s, and more “interesting,” too, he says.