Scissors, cereal boxes, and glue are the tools of the trade for “pop artist” Michael Albert, and on Thursday, July 27 he visited the Island Free Library to share his art and enthusiasm with residents and visitors to Block Island. It was part of a 90-city tour throughout the United States and Canada, mainly to libraries to augment their summer reading programs. So far, this was Albert’s 60th program of the summer, and he was as fresh as ever.

For the first part of the two-hour program, Albert talked about himself and his art, how he came to it, and the journey it set him on. He held up several examples of his work over the years that he has made into posters, and he let each participant take one home at the end of the program.