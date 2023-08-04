The Island Free Library will host an interactive presentation on Jane Emsbo’s new book “ABC, Essential Tips For Parents” on Wednesday, August 9 at 4 p.m. A short reception will follow.
The introduction to the small book asks: “Why Read This Book?”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Island Free Library will host an interactive presentation on Jane Emsbo’s new book “ABC, Essential Tips For Parents” on Wednesday, August 9 at 4 p.m. A short reception will follow.
The introduction to the small book asks: “Why Read This Book?”
Parenting is one of life’s greatest joys and challenges. This small book is a very practical source of helpful information and strategies. Even when time is short, parents can skim and read a topic or two. They may find something and think, “Aha! Let me try this,” or gain valuable information about their child.
Parents, teachers, and even grandparents at the presentation are invited to hear about the background of the small book and actually try a few of the tips/strategies suggested. Lives have been changed with them. Although many are for younger children, there are also essentials for all ages.
Children are Emsbo’s passion – especially those who learn differently than others and who often are misdiagnosed and undervalued. She holds an M.S. degree in Learning Specialties, a Montessori Degree, a fellowship in the Orton-Gillingham Academy and is a certified Learning Disability Teacher Consultant in the State of New Jersey. Emsbo had a private practice to diagnose and remediate children. She was also the Learning Specialist for several schools: Tuxedo Park School, Windward School, and Kildonan School. Training groups of teachers was also close to Emsbo’s heart.
Emsbo and her Danish husband, Jon, discovered and fell in love with Block Island after living ten years abroad. After that, most vacations were spent on Block Island, until a house was bought and their retirement was island bound.
Emsbo’s love of art, music and poetry has also led to a book of her poetry and paintings, “Pinto Ponies.”