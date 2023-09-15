Summer may be “over,” but that doesn’t mean the New Shoreham Police and Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments aren’t still busy. Earlier this week they responded to at least two motor vehicle accidents.

On Sunday, at 4:45 p.m. police responded to an accident at the bottom of airport hill involving one car and the old stone monument that marked the old center of town. The driver, a 59-year-old male from Block Island, suffered a cut lip. The marker was uprooted and laying on its back.