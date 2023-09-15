Summer may be “over,” but that doesn’t mean the New Shoreham Police and Block Island Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments aren’t still busy. Earlier this week they responded to at least two motor vehicle accidents.
On Sunday, at 4:45 p.m. police responded to an accident at the bottom of airport hill involving one car and the old stone monument that marked the old center of town. The driver, a 59-year-old male from Block Island, suffered a cut lip. The marker was uprooted and laying on its back.
According to the police report, when the officer responded, “the owner/operator was sitting on a bench...[The driver] said he swerved to avoid another stopped vehicle causing him to drive off the road. Rescue responded and [the driver] was treated for a minor cut lip. Mott’s towing responded to tow the disabled vehicle from the scene.”
The vehicle, a 2006 maroon Toyota SUV, was unregistered and uninsured, and was traveling southbound when the accident happened.
The driver was cited “for operating a vehicle with expired registration, no insurance and driving failure to operate a vehicle at reasonable speed for weather conditions. Witness stated that there was no vehicle in front of [the driver] and that [his] vehicle for no reason left the roadway striking a stone monument on the side of the road.”
Public Works Director Mike Shea told The Block Island Times that he has contacted Shawn Monuments Co., which will do an estimate for repairs that will be paid for by the driver.
A more serious accident occurred on Tuesday, at about the same time of day. A bit after 4 p.m. police, fire, and rescue responded to Island Manor, the time-share resort on Chapel Street. The road was temporarily closed to traffic as the situation unfolded.
Bystanders at the resort reported that a woman had crashed into one of the timeshare units on the first floor, one that she had been staying in. It wasn’t clear whether the driver had thought she had her foot on the brake instead of the accelerator, or whether she thought she was in reverse rather than drive.
“It happens more often that you would think,” Police Chief John Lynch said at the scene.
The woman, who bystanders said appeared to be disoriented after the crash, was carefully tended to by the Rescue Squad and taken to the Medical Center by ambulance. Later she was airlifted to a hospital in Connecticut for further evaluation and where her son was to meet her.
The crash caused the wall of the building just next to the door to be partially caved in. Firefighters, many of whom also work in construction, wasted no time in fortifying the balcony above with wood and remediating the damage to the wall.
“Only on Block Island,” said Lynch of the firefighter’s dual skills as builders.
The timeshare unit has been boarded up temporarily until repairs can be made.