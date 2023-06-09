“As an island community, we can do great things,” said First Warden Keith Stover at the onset of the ceremony to celebrate “the lighting” of the new fiber optic broadband network on Block Island.
The network is the first municipally owned fiber network in Rhode Island, and such an accomplishment was duly feted on Monday, June 5 at the Southeast Lighthouse, complete with both of the state’s U.S. senators and students from the Block Island School, who not only built the ceremonial switch, but got to flip it too.
Although Stover warmly welcomed Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed, he said “We would not be here today without Kim Gaffett, Ken Lacoste and Amy Land – especially Amy Land.”
“It’s amazing what you do,” said Reed, citing the five-turbine wind farm three miles off the coast but in clear view Monday, despite the haze, and the transmission cable to the mainland that includes the fiber strands. “You did things ahead of the curve.”
Reed recalled that he was also there at the Southeast Light at the ceremony in 1994 commemorating the successful move of the Gothic building away from the edge of the bluffs.
“I am very happy to have that view behind me,” said Whitehouse, long a proponent of the environment. “Congratulations on what you’re accomplishing.”
Although town voters approved the $8 million financing for the network build-out at a Financial Town Meeting in July 2020, the project has actually been in the works for 15 years, as former First Wardens LaCoste and Gaffett reminded the public in their speeches.
Regarding the inclusion of the strands of fiber embedded in the cable for the use of the town, Gaffett especially praised the late Bryan Wilson, the community liaison to Deepwater Wind, who she said had “put that on the table” when the Community Benefits Package for the Block Island Wind Farm was being negotiated.
“Broadband is not progress for progress’s sake,” said Gaffett. “We live in a rural place...we need this not only for residents but for our visitors.” Whether it’s telehealth, remote learning, remote working, or research – “all of us like to do research,” or for businesses, “the gamut is wide,” said Gaffett.
Lacoste admitted that the $8 million price tag gave him sticker shock leading up to the Financial Town Meeting, and he said, “I made a motion to delay the project.” But, now that he has broadband instead of “dreadfully slow internet,” he said “my life, my businesses, have improved exponentially...as an island I think we’re going to be very grateful.”
Of Amy Land, Lacoste said: “This day would not be complete...if we didn’t have Amy Land celebrated and speaking.”
For her part, Land said “Getting to this step is tremendous. A shared vision turned into reality.”
While the project likely could have been privately built out and owned, or leased, Land said of the municipal nature of the project, “It wasn’t just that we wanted better internet...we wanted control of our destiny.”
There have been many partners along the way: Sertex, the installer or the network, Crocker Communications, the internet service provider, and Mission Broadband, which oversaw the process. “None of us would be here today without all of the others,” said Land.
Jim Rogers, president of Mission Broadband said that back in 2017, Dr. Mark Clark at the Block Island Medical Center had asked for assistance in obtaining grants for upgrades to the center’s medical technology. Of utmost importance was the ability to implement new requirements for electronic medical records. “Little did we know how complicated it could be,” said Rogers. “I learned it took 24 hours to download a children’s movie.”
Rogers said he also met with Land, and the idea of using the fiber for a community anchor institution network began to take shape. Those “institutions” included not only the medical center, but the school, town hall, the library, the public safety complex and the Block Island Power Company. The network was “turned on in 2019,” said Rogers, as a “proof of concept network.”
Although COVID slowed the project down, in 2021 “we got back into it,” said Rogers.
Michael Solitro, president and founder of Sertex said Block Island “was a difficult place to work – not because of you, though.” There had been challenges along the way, some highly unusual, such as dealing with the fire numbers for buildings instead of actual street addresses. And then there were the roads with no names, that often had multiple owners who all needed to give permission for the installation of underground cables. “It’s pretty unique,” he said.
On top of that was the permitting needed from the R.I. Department of Environmental Management and the R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council.
“Long story short,” said Solitro, “we were able to get through this.”
As a final bit of celebrating, some of Robbie Closter’s technical education students were called to the podium along with a ceremonial “switch” they had made that they proudly flipped into the on position as drops of rain started to fall outside the tent.
To date, about 400 households and businesses have been connected, with new Fiber Service Areas opening up every couple of weeks.