“As an island community, we can do great things,” said First Warden Keith Stover at the onset of the ceremony to celebrate “the lighting” of the new fiber optic broadband network on Block Island.

The network is the first municipally owned fiber network in Rhode Island, and such an accomplishment was duly feted on Monday, June 5 at the Southeast Lighthouse, complete with both of the state’s U.S. senators and students from the Block Island School, who not only built the ceremonial switch, but got to flip it too.